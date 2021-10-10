CHBO Announces the Development Process to Build the First Smart-Sustainable City in Canada and the USA

“Sustainability/Social Responsibility is spread all over Canada and the USA and does not have a home. For the first time ever in Canada and the USA, Orbit City will be the home of all sustainability features together, under one roof - this is all we ask of a Sustainable Life,” said Nadhem Nouisser, President of the Culture of Health in Business Organization.