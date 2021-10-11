Wisdom’s Virtual Downstream 4.0 Summit Will Host the Most Eminent Industry Professionals for Strategic Discussions on the Latest Energy Transition and Technology Trends
Wisdom will now be hosting its much-awaited Downstream 4.0 Summit virtually on 27 and 28 October 2021, bringing crucial insights, deep industry information, and exceptional business networking opportunities to its stakeholders without compromising their safety amid the ongoing pandemic.
Milan, Italy, October 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The summit will focus on the recent energy transition trends and technological developments that are reshaping the way the downstream industry operates. Experts and market leaders from across the globe will be sharing views, innovations, and potential solutions to some of the most pressing issues to assist the companies in reinventing their strategies to achieve their goals faster.
The summit will count on 20+ expert speakers from leading organisations including ExxonMobil, Petrobras, Saudi Aramco, Shell, IMO, Wood Mackenzie, and many more.
Key Topics:
Climate neutrality regulations and targets impacting on downstream operations
Refinery strategy towards zero emissions objective
Exploring hydrogen as a solution of the sustainable future
Production trends and market updates of renewable fuels worldwide
Examples of refinery conversion: traditional towards renewable
Debating the future of refining industry as a whole
Major technology advancements
Examples of global refining activities and future strategy plans
Evaluating new investments criteria for the refining sector
The Downstream 4.0 Summit will feature excellent, informative, and interactive presentations, sessions, and panel discussions to help the attendees better navigate the current business scape. It will also provide them with a platform to reach out to and network with key industry representatives for business collaborations. The summit is sponsored by Cryocan, Layher, and ENDEGS. For more information please visit the official website at downstream4-0.com.
Contact
Wisdom EventsContact
Ana Fariña
+37052080458
https://www.downstream4-0.com/
