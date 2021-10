Wisdom’s Virtual Downstream 4.0 Summit Will Host the Most Eminent Industry Professionals for Strategic Discussions on the Latest Energy Transition and Technology Trends

Milan, Italy, October 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The summit will focus on the recent energy transition trends and technological developments that are reshaping the way the downstream industry operates. Experts and market leaders from across the globe will be sharing views, innovations, and potential solutions to some of the most pressing issues to assist the companies in reinventing their strategies to achieve their goals faster.The summit will count on 20+ expert speakers from leading organisations including ExxonMobil, Petrobras, Saudi Aramco, Shell, IMO, Wood Mackenzie, and many more.Key Topics:Climate neutrality regulations and targets impacting on downstream operationsRefinery strategy towards zero emissions objectiveExploring hydrogen as a solution of the sustainable futureProduction trends and market updates of renewable fuels worldwideExamples of refinery conversion: traditional towards renewableDebating the future of refining industry as a wholeMajor technology advancementsExamples of global refining activities and future strategy plansEvaluating new investments criteria for the refining sectorThe Downstream 4.0 Summit will feature excellent, informative, and interactive presentations, sessions, and panel discussions to help the attendees better navigate the current business scape. It will also provide them with a platform to reach out to and network with key industry representatives for business collaborations. The summit is sponsored by Cryocan, Layher, and ENDEGS. For more information please visit the official website at downstream4-0.com.