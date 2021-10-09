Allegiant Health is Offering Premium Perks for Orders All Across the Country
Leading pharmaceutical manufacturer and retailer providing benefits to first-time and regular consumers
Deer Park, NY, October 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The health and pharmaceutical industry is growing rapidly with the increasing demand for healthcare products, medication and nutritional supplements. At a time like this, the prices of medicine and dietary supplements are steadily rising too.
In such an industry landscape, leading pharmaceutical manufacturer and retailer, Allegiant Health offers customers a premium shopping experience by giving them their money's worth. They specialize in OTC (over-the-counter) medication through their brand, HealthA2Z and nutritional supplements via their brand, NutraA2Z. Their online store has a variety of low-cost medications and dietary supplements.
They are aware that a person's health shouldn't come with a price tag attached and have priced their products accordingly. They also offer a 15% discount on every first order by their customers, with a free pillbox sent with every order. They also have free shipping on orders of $30 and above for their customers.
A company spokesperson commented, "We are committed to making health maintenance an affordable experience for our customers. We believe that taking care of your health and well-being shouldn't be a luxury for people. This is why our products are all available at affordable prices, and we also offer limited-time discounts and special perks for our customers to avail."
Allegiant Health sells products like flavored energy boosters, collagen peptides, elderberry and apple cider vinegar gummies, vitamin C pre-biotic drinks, and more nutritional supplements under NutraA2Z. They have cold relief, pain relief medicines, sleep aid, instant laxatives and allergy relief medication under HealthA2Z.
The company manufactures their products in an FDA-registered facility and ensures their products are all made in accordance with the quality standards in the United States for non-prescription use. They are safe to consume and provide benefits and aid in the body's daily functions. They are also available at affordable rates for people to buy without worrying about high shipping charges.
About Allegiant Health
Founded in 2004 in the US, Allegiant Health has emerged as an innovative contributor to the OTC healthcare market. The company adheres to strict quality standards to produce pharmaceutical products and dietary supplements to meet consumers' various needs and requirements.
Contact Details
Company Address: 75 North Industry Court, Deer Park, New York
Email Address: info@A2Z-life.com
Phone Number: 631-392-4654
Company Website: https://a2z-life.com/
