Allegiant Health Delivers Popular Over-the-Counter Laxatives Across the US
Leading OTC pharmaceutical store is offering delivery services for laxatives and constipation relief medication
Deer Park, NY, October 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Advancements in pharmaceutical techniques and technology have stressed the "quick-relief treatment" philosophy. This is not true for all kinds of ailments, though. Despite instant laxatives being popular, they're often not as effective as slow-release laxatives, which take 12 hours and above to create a gradual bowel movement instead of an immediate one.
Leading OTC pharmaceutical manufacturer and retailer, Allegiant Health is offering delivery services for laxatives and constipation relief. Their OTC online pharmaceutical brand, HealthA2Z specializes in high-quality OTC medication made in an FDA-registered facility. They have medication available for various illnesses like allergy relief, pain relief, cough and colds, sleep aid and more.
The HealthA2Z Stool Softener capsules are gentle and provide effective relief from constipation and bowel irregularity. They work by increasing the amount of water absorbed by the gut, softening it and making stool easier to pass. Their soft gels are stimulant-free and can guarantee a bowel movement in 12-72 hours, curing constipation. They also have anti-gas soft gels, Bisacodyl tablet laxatives, and gentle laxatives, especially for women.
A company representative commented, "All our laxatives are stimulant-free and can guarantee relief from constipation. The primary ingredient in our stool softener is docusate sodium which is proven to gently but effectively relieve occasional constipation by encouraging bowel movement within the gut. It is recommended to take 1-3 soft gels daily for optimal results."
Allegiant Health has invested heavily in researching, developing and manufacturing premium health and wellness products at affordable prices available on its website. They offer delivery all over the United States with free delivery on orders of over $30 and more so that their customers can order from home without too much trouble. They also offer limited-time discounts and premium offers for their customers to get good deals.
HealthA2Z has been providing health solutions and OTC products for fast-relief treatments for eleven years now. All their products are made according to industry quality standards and are available for purchase without a prescription.
About Allegiant Health
Founded in 2004 in the US, Allegiant Health has emerged as an innovative contributor to the OTC healthcare market. The company adheres to strict quality standards to produce pharmaceutical products and dietary supplements to meet consumers' various needs and requirements.
Contact Details
Company Address: 75 North Industry Court, Deer Park, New York
Email Address: info@A2Z-life.com
Phone Number: 631-392-4654
Company Website: https://a2z-life.com/
