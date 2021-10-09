NY AG Letitia James, Pose Star Dominique Jackson Among Honorees at Hetrick-Martin Institute Gala - The LGBTQ+ Youth Organization’s Annual Emery Awards Takes on New Format

HMI will be hosting their annual Emery Awards on November 18, 2021 at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers in NYC. The event will celebrate the Kiki community and ballroom culture with a Ballroom Showcase and Photo Exhibition featuring some of the most important ballroom icons that have shaped the community, including an in-depth look into the Kiki scene. Honorees include NY AG Letitia James, "Pose" Star Dominique Jackson, Aisha Diori, Luna Luis Ortiz, Raul R. River and the late Arbert Santana.