NY AG Letitia James, Pose Star Dominique Jackson Among Honorees at Hetrick-Martin Institute Gala - The LGBTQ+ Youth Organization’s Annual Emery Awards Takes on New Format
HMI will be hosting their annual Emery Awards on November 18, 2021 at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers in NYC. The event will celebrate the Kiki community and ballroom culture with a Ballroom Showcase and Photo Exhibition featuring some of the most important ballroom icons that have shaped the community, including an in-depth look into the Kiki scene. Honorees include NY AG Letitia James, "Pose" Star Dominique Jackson, Aisha Diori, Luna Luis Ortiz, Raul R. River and the late Arbert Santana.
New York, NY, October 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI) announced today they will be hosting their annual Emery Awards on November 18, 2021 at a new venue, Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers in New York City. This is the first major "in-person" event for the LGBTQIA+ youth organization since the pandemic brought the country to a halt. During the downtime, HMI used the opportunity to recalibrate its largest fundraiser, shifting from the traditional gala to a more inclusive format, in the wake of a climate where mental health and societal issues have become increasingly prevalent and longstanding racial inequities and social justice are being confronted.
Coined as the “Emery Awards Ball,” this year’s event will celebrate the Kiki community and ballroom culture with a Ballroom Showcase and Photo Exhibition featuring some of the most important ballroom icons that have shaped the community, including an in-depth look into the Kiki scene.
Four of this year’s honorees, Aisha Diori, Luna Luis Ortiz, Raul R. River and the late Arbert Santana, are some of the Kiki community’s founders who have made a significant impact in the ballroom scene and in the lives of thousands of young people who have relied on this niche community to grow and engage with others like themselves. Dominique Jackson, who played Elektra Abundance in the award-winning FX television series, Pose and New York Attorney General Letitia James will also be honored for their contributions to the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities.
Known nationally for providing a safe and supportive environment for all young people regardless of orientation or gender equality, HMI’s primary constituency are LGBTQIA+ youth of color. The youth ballroom scene, known as “kiki” started in the early 2000's by HMI and GMHC, provides a place for younger members of the ballroom scene to gain exposure, competition and leadership experience. The first participants of those programs are now adults, who have taken the legacy of that culture forward and are changing the world in beautiful ways.
HMI felt it was imperative to spotlight and engage its community and to re-shape the narrative. “These past two years have shifted nonprofit organizations into unchartered territories in how we fundraise. For us at HMI, it was an opportunity to reset. It was particularly important to us to make the event more relevant in a new era where anti-racism, equity and inclusion awareness is vital and affects the very young people we serve,” remarked HMI Chief Development Officer, Amy Harclerode. “We’ve just begun promoting the Emery Awards Ball and we’re already witnessing increased excitement and engagement from long-term donors, event attendees, corporate partners HMI Board of Directors and even our volunteers. Reaction to this new concept is landing exactly where we hoped.”
HMI Chief Executive Officer Joe Pressley adds, “As the new CEO of HMI, I’m extremely proud to be part of an amazing team of staff and board that has re-imagined our signature event in a way that centers the voices of those we serve. This will be my first year attending in my new role, and I couldn’t be more thrilled and look forward to welcoming everyone to what will be a spectacular evening.”
To learn more about the 2021 Emery Awards Ball and purchase tickets, visit www.emeryawards.com. Follow the event on social media at #emeryball.
