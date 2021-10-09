Aldelo Express Cloud POS Launches DoorDash Sync
Streamlining Operations and Enhancing Customer Satisfaction with Direct DoorDash Integration
Pleasanton, CA, October 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- For over 20 years, Aldelo has provided restaurant owners with full-featured POS solutions. The company is committed to providing restaurants with the latest POS features and functionality that allows them to optimally operate their business.
Part of providing industry-leading POS solutions includes collaborating with valuable companies that can offer Aldelo users the tools they need to be successful. With unpredictable regional and local dining restrictions, restaurant owners have adopted takeout, delivery and pick-up services en masse. Many utilize third-party solutions such as DoorDash to expand customer coverage and provide flexible ordering and delivery services. Employing a variety of "contactless services" for meeting customer demands is especially important in uncertain times for achieving a sustainable and robust business.
Scheduled and on-demand menu changes made in Aldelo Express Cloud POS automatically synchronize to the DoorDash online platform, eliminating extra work for Aldelo Express users while ensuring menu items and subsequent updates are accurate, including informing customers of "out of stock items." Customers view current specials and menus, select orders and complete online payments seamlessly reported to the Aldelo Express Cloud POS with DoorDash daily sales reported in the Aldelo Express Cloud POS back-office.
"Today's market climate presents a host of unpredictable business challenges for merchants and Aldelo is committed to establishing strategic business partnerships that offers our users immediate and useful solutions and services for meeting today's changing operational and customer needs," states Jeff Moore, VP of Operations with Aldelo, L.P.
The new DoorDash Sync by Aldelo allows restaurants to eliminate additional devices for managing DoorDash orders, reducing clutter and freeing up valuable counter space. Aldelo Express Cloud POS users easily manage individual DoorDash orders and communicate anticipated delivery times to customers for each by sending a pre-configured auto-response based on a particular day part or day of the week. If the restaurant is particularly busy, users can immediately inform customers upfront of an intended delivery time. Setting proper expectations for each order delivery produces happier customers and staff by eliminating calls to the restaurant to check on a delivery status.
Aldelo Express Cloud POS prints all DoorDash orders directly to restaurant printers or kitchen display systems, clearly identifying the DoorDash order information and auto-closes tickets. Users manage DoorDash delivery service availability through the Aldelo Express Cloud POS for properly informing customers of delivery availability.
The Aldelo Express Cloud POS DoorDash Sync is available to Aldelo Express users at no cost and supports a variety of automated features and benefits, including:
- Aldelo Express and DoorDash menu and order auto-sync is always current and available
- Pushing scheduled or on-demand menu changes to DoorDash, removing “out of stock” items
- Synchronizing orders with Aldelo Express POS with auto-confirmation to customers
- Printing DoorDash orders directly to restaurant printers and Kitchen Display Systems (KDS)
- Opening a DoorDash cashier and payment tender in Aldelo Express POS
- Clearly identifying DoorDash Orders and ID, Available Dasher Info, and Auto-Closes tickets
If you would like to learn more about this and other available Aldelo Express Cloud POS solutions, please contact an Aldelo representative today at merchants@aldelo.com
Part of providing industry-leading POS solutions includes collaborating with valuable companies that can offer Aldelo users the tools they need to be successful. With unpredictable regional and local dining restrictions, restaurant owners have adopted takeout, delivery and pick-up services en masse. Many utilize third-party solutions such as DoorDash to expand customer coverage and provide flexible ordering and delivery services. Employing a variety of "contactless services" for meeting customer demands is especially important in uncertain times for achieving a sustainable and robust business.
Scheduled and on-demand menu changes made in Aldelo Express Cloud POS automatically synchronize to the DoorDash online platform, eliminating extra work for Aldelo Express users while ensuring menu items and subsequent updates are accurate, including informing customers of "out of stock items." Customers view current specials and menus, select orders and complete online payments seamlessly reported to the Aldelo Express Cloud POS with DoorDash daily sales reported in the Aldelo Express Cloud POS back-office.
"Today's market climate presents a host of unpredictable business challenges for merchants and Aldelo is committed to establishing strategic business partnerships that offers our users immediate and useful solutions and services for meeting today's changing operational and customer needs," states Jeff Moore, VP of Operations with Aldelo, L.P.
The new DoorDash Sync by Aldelo allows restaurants to eliminate additional devices for managing DoorDash orders, reducing clutter and freeing up valuable counter space. Aldelo Express Cloud POS users easily manage individual DoorDash orders and communicate anticipated delivery times to customers for each by sending a pre-configured auto-response based on a particular day part or day of the week. If the restaurant is particularly busy, users can immediately inform customers upfront of an intended delivery time. Setting proper expectations for each order delivery produces happier customers and staff by eliminating calls to the restaurant to check on a delivery status.
Aldelo Express Cloud POS prints all DoorDash orders directly to restaurant printers or kitchen display systems, clearly identifying the DoorDash order information and auto-closes tickets. Users manage DoorDash delivery service availability through the Aldelo Express Cloud POS for properly informing customers of delivery availability.
The Aldelo Express Cloud POS DoorDash Sync is available to Aldelo Express users at no cost and supports a variety of automated features and benefits, including:
- Aldelo Express and DoorDash menu and order auto-sync is always current and available
- Pushing scheduled or on-demand menu changes to DoorDash, removing “out of stock” items
- Synchronizing orders with Aldelo Express POS with auto-confirmation to customers
- Printing DoorDash orders directly to restaurant printers and Kitchen Display Systems (KDS)
- Opening a DoorDash cashier and payment tender in Aldelo Express POS
- Clearly identifying DoorDash Orders and ID, Available Dasher Info, and Auto-Closes tickets
If you would like to learn more about this and other available Aldelo Express Cloud POS solutions, please contact an Aldelo representative today at merchants@aldelo.com
Contact
Aldelo, L.P.Contact
Eloisa Gutierrez
925-621-2410
www.aldelo.com
For a more immediate response, please contact our Sales Team at sales@aldelo.com or 925-621-2410
Eloisa Gutierrez
925-621-2410
www.aldelo.com
For a more immediate response, please contact our Sales Team at sales@aldelo.com or 925-621-2410
Categories