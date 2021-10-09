Spencer Savings Bank Donates $75,000 to the American Red Cross NJ for Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts
Elmwood Park, NJ, October 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, is donating $75,000 to the American Red Cross NJ to support Hurricane Ida relief efforts.
“Hurricane Ida had a devastating impact in many communities across New Jersey,” said Jose B. Guerrero, Spencer’s Chairman and CEO. “We are proud to help support our local community as they continue to recover from this devastating storm. It is our hope that this donation will help bring some relief to families and communities that were hit hard across the state.”
During the one month since Hurricane Ida made landfall, the Red Cross and its partners have worked tirelessly to assist those negatively impacted by the storm. In New Jersey, more than 335 Red Cross volunteers have been working around the clock to help families affected by the devastating flooding brought on by Ida.
“Thanks to the generosity of Spencer Savings Bank, the Red Cross is able to provide care for New Jersey residents whose homes were severely impacted by Ida,” said Rosie Taravella, Regional CEO, American Red Cross of New Jersey. “Donors who offered support throughout this emergency are making it possible for families impacted by Hurricane Ida to recover.”
Since September 1 in New Jersey, the Red Cross has provided more than 2,070 overnight shelter stays and served nearly 20,670 meals and snacks; distributed more than 11,620 clean-up kits and 12,069 other relief supplies like comfort kits, rakes, tarps and more; provided health or emotional support to more than 2,124 people; and provided 4,355 people from 1,502 families with disaster recovery support through casework.
If you would like to help and make a donation to the American Red Cross in New Jersey, please visit their website at redcross.org/NJ.
About the American Red Cross in New Jersey:
The American Red Cross provides programs and services to a population of 8.8 million in New Jersey. The Red Cross trains and mobilizes more than 4,400 volunteers who support the delivery of services throughout the state. In New Jersey last year, the Red Cross responded to 848 local disasters, mostly home fires, helping 2,004 displaced families; collected more than 90,923 units of blood through blood drives and Red Cross Blood Donation Centers; provided more than 6,898 military family case services with emergency messages, helping families find assistance and/or get counseling and referrals; and trained 72,073 people with life-saving skills in preparedness, CPR, AED use, first aid and aquatics. For more information, please visit redcross.org/NJ.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank headquartered in Elmwood Park, N.J., has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
For more information, contact:
Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421
VP, Corporate Communications Director
