Rise Selected as One of 10 Canadian Companies to Participate in the REACH Canada 2022 Program
Fredericton, Canada, October 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rise is thrilled to announce the honour of being selected as one of 10 participants for the 2022 Canadian REACH Program, by Second Century Ventures (SCV), the strategic capital arm of the National Association of Realtors® (NAR).
“To say we’re excited about being selected by the REACH Program would be an understatement,” said Matt Daigle, CEO of Rise. "Not only does the partnership and support mean a great deal, the REACH and NAR brand recognition and influence in the market will be an incredible boost to help us get the Rise brand out to a much wider audience,” said Daigle. "Rise has seen tremendous growth in the last 12 months, and we’re looking forward to the opportunities the partnership with REACH, Second Century and the NAR will offer to take us to the next level."
About Rise:
Rise is North America's most visited online home improvement platform and community and is positioned as the leading authority in sustainable home improvement. Providing information that focuses on health, wealth (through energy savings), and the planet. Rise inspires, empowers, and educates homeowners to make better, more sustainable home choices, whether they’re building a new home, renovating an existing one or just want to purchase home products that are planet and people friendly.
At its core, Rise is making sustainable home improvement products accessible to all. Since launch, their community of engaged and informed visitors is 5 million strong and growing and with the launch of their e-commerce store www.shop.buildwithrise.com has effectively closed the loop from education to conversion.
About REACH Canada:
REACH Canada is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active venture fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of REALTORS®, SCV and REACH leverage the association’s more than 1.4 million members and a worldwide network of executives to help technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets. The program provides education, mentorship and market exposure to one of the world’s largest industries. For more on REACH Canada, visit www.narreach.ca.
