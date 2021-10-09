Newly Decorated Model Now Open at Active Adult The Villas at Presley Lake in Woodstock
Brand new model at The Villas at Presley Lake in Woodstock is now open.
Woodstock, GA, October 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- O'Dwyer Homes is excited to announce their newly decorated Model at Active Adult Community The Villas at Presley Lake in Woodstock is now open. The Rossmore, their most popular floor plan, is a two-story, three-bedroom, three-bath home with main-level living and features an open-concept layout that combines classic features with modern practicalities and comforts. The high ceilings throughout give a sense of grand living and openness, and the continuous flow from room to room is ideal for everyday life as well as entertaining friends and family.
As you approach the home, you are greeted with a welcoming front porch, charming landscaping and a stunning exterior of stone, brick, shakes and board and batten. Taking a walk inside, you’ll notice unique details, generous molding, coffered and vaulted ceilings and large windows that let light pour in.
The main living area is centered around the heart of the home, the kitchen, boasting quartz countertops, textured subway tile backsplash in a herringbone pattern and an oversized island for all your cooking desires. The kitchen overlooks the living room and eat-in dining room, providing an open feel between the rooms. An elegant fireplace is the focal point of the living room along with a generously sized built-in bookshelf. A cozy nook connected to these open rooms is the light-filled sunroom, and a tri-fold glass door leads you from the living room outside onto the covered private patio.
A place for true relaxation is the first-floor primary suite. The spacious bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and French style chandelier, and the luxurious bathroom contains comfort features including raised vanities and a zero-entry tiled shower with a double shower head and seat. The secondary bedroom is also located on the main floor, perfect for a craft room or flex space to serve your evolving needs.
Walking upstairs leads you to the loft area. Here you’ll see specialty office shelving and a built-in desk, just one of the many workspace options available. The third bedroom and bath are also located on the second story, great for guests or a man cave/she shed.
The Energy Star Certified® low-maintenance luxury new homes at The Villas at Presley Lake are from the high $400’s and ready for your personalization. Enjoy living close to Downtown Roswell and Downtown Woodstock at this gated premier community, along with exceptional amenities right outside your door – a Clubhouse with a saline pool and fitness center, a dog park, wooded common area and lake views.
Schedule a tour to see the beautiful Model. Community Sales Center Hours are Monday through Saturday 11am to 6pm and on Sunday from noon to 6pm. Call New Home Specialists Helena at (678) 386-3270 or Sandy at (404) 731-9597 for more information. Community GPS: 104 Cherecobb Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188.
O’Dwyer Homes is a Local, Family-Owned and Operated Certified Professional Home Builder. O’Dwyer Homes has built Award-Winning Energy Star Certified homes in Atlanta for 29 years.
