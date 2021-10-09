Sister.ly Drinkware™ Announces the GiveBack Series
Sister.ly Drinkware, one of the very first companies to offer drinkware, barware and wine accessories with a feminine flair, is giving back to their community in a big way.
Vernon Hills, IL, October 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sister.ly Drinkware, a premium luxury drinkware brand, has announced the GiveBack Series, an initiative aimed at giving back to local charitable organizations. Renée and Nicole, the sisters behind Sister.ly Drinkware, will host a variety of free virtual events with the intent to bring people together in the name of friendship and fun. There is no cost to attend; however, attendees are asked to make a small tax-deductible donation of any amount to a charity selected by the sisters. Each event will support a different charity, with 100% of the proceeds going to the organizations.
“The late-great Muhammad Ali said it best when he said service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth,” said Renée, founder of Sister.ly Drinkware. “We understand the platform we have, and it is our responsibility to use it to make a difference. Sister.ly Drinkware is more than a drinkware brand, it is a movement, and we aim to not only delight our customers with our high-quality products but to support them as well through our philanthropic efforts.”
The first event in Sisterly Drinkware’s GiveBack Series is the Halloween-themed Boos and Booze Cocktail Demonstration. The event features executive bourbon steward and influencer, Heather Wibbels aka @Cocktail_Contessa, as the celebrity mixologist. Heather will show attendees how to make a variety of delicious Halloween-based cocktails. This event will benefit The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago, which provides mentoring services to youth in the Chicagoland Area.
“We have fun events planned for November and December as well. November’s event theme is Friendsgiving: Cocktails and Convos Mixology Class, which will also feature another popular internet celebrity and support a worthy cause,” said Nicole. “We don’t want to give too much away, but everyone should come prepared to laugh and have a good time.”
Visit https://www.sisterlydrinkware.com/pages/events to learn more about the GiveBack Series and register for this and future events.
More information about Sister.ly Drinkware and its featured products can be found at www.sisterlydrinkware.com.
About Sister.ly Drinkware
Sister.ly Drinkware is a small, minority, woman-owned luxury glass drinkware company headquartered in the Chicago Metropolitan Area. Its mission is to create elegant, high-quality drinkware that connects women in sisterhood and friendship one glass at a time.
