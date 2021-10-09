Free Training from the Tax Lien Lady – How to Buy Profitable Tax Liens Online This Year
East Stroudsburg, PA, October 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Joanne Musa, founder of TaxLienLady.com and creator of the Buying Tax Liens Online training course is hosting a free live Wealth Building Webinar on Wednesday, October 13 on “How You Can Buy Profitable Tax Liens Online This Year.”
A little over a decade ago, there were only 4 states with online tax lien sales and there weren’t any redeemable deed sales online. There were only a couple of platforms that handled these tax sales. Six years ago, only one redeemable deed auction was online, 9 states had counties with online tax sales, and 4 online platforms handled these auctions.
Today there are at least 3 counties with redeemable deed sales online and counties in 12 states that have online tax lien sales. And there are 5 main online platforms conducting these auctions. Each state conducts their tax sale differently. They have different rules and procedures for tax sales. And each online platform has a different registration and bidding process. This can make it difficult for new investors.
“We still have almost 3 full months left to 2021, and there are so many online tax lien sales coming up from now until the end of the year. I want to make sure that subscribers to my website, blog, and social media sites understand how they take advantage of these tax sales and get the information they need to stop the analysis paralysis and get started,” states Ms. Musa.
On this live Wealth Building Webinar, she’ll be revealing…
Which states have online tax lien sales coming up this fall
How much money you need to participate in these tax sales
Where to find the information for these tax sales
How to easily choose the right properties to bid on
The live webinar, “How You Can Buy Profitable Tax Liens Online This Year,” is Wednesday, October 13 at 7:30 pm Eastern Time! Here is the registration link to attend the webinar live:
https://taxlienlady.com/live-free-webinar-registration
Contact
Tax Lien Lady L.L.C.Contact
Joanne Musa
1-866-630-3371
http://www.taxlienlady.com
