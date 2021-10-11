Venera Technologies Becomes the First Verified AWS Partner Network (APN) QC Vendor Along with Its Quasar® Cloud-Based QC Solution
Venera’s Quasar® solution passed a rigorous technical review by AWS Partner Network (APN), becoming the first cloud-based QC solution verified by APN.
Burbank, CA, October 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Today, Venera Technologies announced it has passed the thorough and challenging AWS verification process and has become the first (and only) QC vendor to now be listed on the AWS Partner network site.
To reach that milestone, Venera and its flagship native cloud QC service, Quasar®, went through what is called a "Foundational Technical Review" (FTR), which is a detailed, thorough, and exacting operational and security review process. As part of that process, AWS verified that Venera met all of its requirements in order to be named an AWS partner.
Additionally, Quasar also passed the detailed and well thought-out system and security review, providing comfort (and proof) for all who may have concerns about the security of content QC in the cloud. Quasar® has become the first and only cloud-based QC solution that has been verified for the AWS platform.
“We take pride in this major accomplishment as it further proves our commitment to excellence and building a native cloud QC solution that our users can use confidently as they explore migration of their workflows to the cloud,” said Vikas Singhal, CEO of Venera Technologies.
Quasar, with its dynamic scalability (tested for 1000 simultaneous jobs), advanced QC capabilities (HDR, 4K, PSE, IMF, and much more), factory-ready QC templates for all major platforms, as well as being a SaaS solution, makes the process of performing QC in the cloud incredibly easy and practical. The users simply need a storage bucket in the AWS cloud for their content, and a Quasar account. Venera’s Quasar SaaS implementation takes care of the rest. Quasar’s monthly and annual usage based subscription pricing, as well as industry-first ad-hoc usage based pricing, which requires no subscription commitment for those with limited or infrequent volume of content, provides a QC solution in the cloud for all budgets, and content sizes. Quasar is also available for deployment in user’s Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
To learn more about Quasar®, or to ask for a free trial, please contact us at sales@veneratech.com.
About Venera Technologies
Venera Technologies provides cutting-edge file-based QC solutions to the digital media industry, tailored to the evolving requirements of its customer and the industry. Venera’s Quasar®, the first native cloud-based QC solution, was developed natively for the Cloud environment with features such as dynamic scalability and usage based pricing model, along with advanced QC functionalities. And Venera’s Pulsar™ automated file-based QC solution is for on-premise deployment, with the same QC functionalities as Quasar. CapMateTM, the native cloud Caption/Subtitle verification and correction solution, is the latest addition to Venera’s QC suite of products. It is the first comprehensive solution for verifying caption or subtitle side car files that can accurately and quickly detect (and correct) and report on complex issues such as caption sync, caption overlap on burnt-in text, profanity, timing issues, and Standards compliance. Venera’s suite of QC solutions is used by some of the largest Media companies in the world, as well as a number of smaller boutique post houses and production companies.
To reach that milestone, Venera and its flagship native cloud QC service, Quasar®, went through what is called a "Foundational Technical Review" (FTR), which is a detailed, thorough, and exacting operational and security review process. As part of that process, AWS verified that Venera met all of its requirements in order to be named an AWS partner.
Additionally, Quasar also passed the detailed and well thought-out system and security review, providing comfort (and proof) for all who may have concerns about the security of content QC in the cloud. Quasar® has become the first and only cloud-based QC solution that has been verified for the AWS platform.
“We take pride in this major accomplishment as it further proves our commitment to excellence and building a native cloud QC solution that our users can use confidently as they explore migration of their workflows to the cloud,” said Vikas Singhal, CEO of Venera Technologies.
Quasar, with its dynamic scalability (tested for 1000 simultaneous jobs), advanced QC capabilities (HDR, 4K, PSE, IMF, and much more), factory-ready QC templates for all major platforms, as well as being a SaaS solution, makes the process of performing QC in the cloud incredibly easy and practical. The users simply need a storage bucket in the AWS cloud for their content, and a Quasar account. Venera’s Quasar SaaS implementation takes care of the rest. Quasar’s monthly and annual usage based subscription pricing, as well as industry-first ad-hoc usage based pricing, which requires no subscription commitment for those with limited or infrequent volume of content, provides a QC solution in the cloud for all budgets, and content sizes. Quasar is also available for deployment in user’s Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
To learn more about Quasar®, or to ask for a free trial, please contact us at sales@veneratech.com.
About Venera Technologies
Venera Technologies provides cutting-edge file-based QC solutions to the digital media industry, tailored to the evolving requirements of its customer and the industry. Venera’s Quasar®, the first native cloud-based QC solution, was developed natively for the Cloud environment with features such as dynamic scalability and usage based pricing model, along with advanced QC functionalities. And Venera’s Pulsar™ automated file-based QC solution is for on-premise deployment, with the same QC functionalities as Quasar. CapMateTM, the native cloud Caption/Subtitle verification and correction solution, is the latest addition to Venera’s QC suite of products. It is the first comprehensive solution for verifying caption or subtitle side car files that can accurately and quickly detect (and correct) and report on complex issues such as caption sync, caption overlap on burnt-in text, profanity, timing issues, and Standards compliance. Venera’s suite of QC solutions is used by some of the largest Media companies in the world, as well as a number of smaller boutique post houses and production companies.
Contact
Venera TechnologiesContact
Fereidoon Khosravi
831-293-3333
www.veneratech.com/
Fereidoon Khosravi
831-293-3333
www.veneratech.com/
Categories