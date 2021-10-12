NuvOx Pharma Receives Phase I STTR Grant from NINDS for Preclinical Studies in Stroke
Tucson, AZ, October 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NuvOx Pharma, a Tucson based biotechnology company, has received a $478,000 NIH Phase I Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) under award number R41NS124450. STTR programs are highly competitive programs that encourage domestic small businesses to engage in Federal Research/Research and Development (R/R&D) with the potential for commercialization. Dr. Evan Unger, President and CEO of NuvOx, a Principal Investigator on the grant, said, “This grant will help us fund mechanistic studies of our drug, NanO2TM, in pre-clinical models of stroke with clinically relevant comorbidities, such as age and diabetes. Results from these preclinical studies could expand the potential uses of NanO2 to treat a broader range of stroke patients. NuvOx has received Orphan Drug Designations from the FDA for NanO2 in glioblastoma, and also for treatment of sickle cell disease and the company plans Phase II studies in triple negative breast cancer, glioblastoma and stroke. NanO2 is also being developed as a cerebroprotectant in stroke intended to protect the tissues in the brain by maintaining oxygen levels.”
Helena Morrison, PhD, RN, Associate Professor of Nursing at the University of Arizona, co-Principal Investigator on the grant, said, “NuvOx’s drug, NanO2, has shown great efficacy in at least 8 pre-clinical studies and finished a Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with ischemic stroke. The drug was safe and showed significant efficacy in improving the functional outcome in stroke patients. The results of this study, will hopefully provide further support to development of NanO2 in stroke and potentially allow for subsequent human trials to garner support from the NINDS.”
Separately, NuvOx recently received a no-cost extension from the National Cancer Institute for a $3M grant that will help fund a Phase II trial of NanO2 in patients with brain cancer treated with chemotherapy and radiation. In the Phase Ib/II trial, MR imaging showed restoration of oxygen to the tumor tissue and the patients had improved median overall survival compared to historical control. NuvOx hopes to commence this trial in Q1 of 2022.
NanO2 is a platform technology, which has shown clinical efficacy in multiple indications such as ischemic stroke, glioblastoma and respiratory distress and preclinical efficacy in triple negative breast cancer and sickle cell anemia. The Company has received allowance from Health Canada for a Phase Ib/II study in COVID-19 patients with respiratory distress. The company plans Phase II studies in triple negative breast cancer, glioblastoma and stroke.
NuvOx Pharma is a privately held clinical stage pharmaceutical company based in Tucson, Arizona. For further information, visit www.nuvoxpharma.com or contact Evan Unger, MD at eunger@nuvoxpharma.com.
Disclaimer: The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health. Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Actual events or results may differ substantially as a result of risks and uncertainties facing us. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations as of the date of these statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.
