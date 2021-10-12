Aldelo Launches All-in-One Handheld Restaurant POS Solution
Enhances Aldelo Express ordering and payments ecosystem with Pax A60 and A920Pro integration.
Pleasanton, CA, October 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Aldelo, L.P., developer of the Aldelo Express Cloud POS restaurant technology platform that offers a complete ecosystem of merchant and customer-facing Android and iOS point-of-sale solutions, recently announced the integration of Aldelo Express Cloud POS with the Pax A60 and A920Pro devices. This new integration enables merchants to run an entire restaurant operation with the full-featured capabilities of Aldelo Express POS from a single, compact, stand-alone device that is ideal for restaurants, food trucks, food courts, pop-ups, stadiums, and other remote operations.
With both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, the solution can extend existing traditional restaurant ordering and payment capabilities to tableside, patio, and other outdoor venues creating a versatile mobile POS solution. The device prints orders directly to the kitchen and bar, supporting up to twenty individual printers or kitchen display systems (KDS).
The flexible solution allows merchants to accept mobile credit card payments on- and off-premises, including at-the-door customer delivery transactions via swipe, tap, or dip. It also provides back-up capabilities in the event of a network or power outage, allowing merchants to continue operating and/or securely settle open customer orders.
“We’re pleased to introduce another foundational solution to our cloud-based restaurant technology platform that is aligned with our commitment of developing customer-centric products that produces immediate results for our merchants,” says Harry Tu, CEO of Aldelo, L.P. “Our mission is to make a positive impact with every merchant by offering everything needed to run a successful business at a transparent and economical cost so they’re able to focus on providing great customer experiences and services.”
Merchants that use ultra-competitive Aldelo Pay merchant services receive at ZERO cost Aldelo Express Cloud POS, a centralized multi-store restaurant technology platform, and the Masa+ suite of online solutions including QR code ordering and payments.
“Today’s market climate presents a host of business challenges that merchants have never experienced before and Aldelo focuses on providing meaningful solutions that allows them to adapt to changing operational and customer dynamics,” states Jeff Moore, VP of Operations with Aldelo, L.P. “Our cloud technology enables us to do this very successfully with a simple, powerful, and scalable POS solution that was previously only attainable and affordable to large restaurant conglomerates.”
About Aldelo, L.P.
A leader in developing restaurant point-of-sale solutions for more than 20 years, Aldelo Express Cloud POS is an E2E restaurant technology platform encompassing full-featured merchant- and customer-facing solutions. Merchants leverage a rich ecosystem for customizing and improving customer ordering, dining, and delivery services. This includes Masa+, providing restaurant businesses with a seamless Web-based Restaurant Storefront, Mobile Online Ordering, Secure Digital Wallet with Gift, Loyalty, and Reward programs without any added costs.
24/7 technical support and all software releases and updates are at no cost to Aldelo Express Cloud POS merchants. Software updates are released year-round and instantly available via real-time cloud synchronization to the POS, so every device is running the latest version software.
Learn more at www.aldelo.com and www.masa.plus
