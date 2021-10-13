Seabright Healthcare Solutions Awarded Bill-Only Software Agreement with Conductiv
Seabright Healthcare was awarded a contract with Conductiv Contracts of Premier, Inc. for their Bill-Only Software.
Campbell, CA, October 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Seabright Healthcare Solutions, LLC has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Bill-Only Software with Conductiv Contracts. Effective July 1, 2021, the new agreement allows Conductiv Contracts members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Conductiv Contracts for Seabright’s Cloud-based Bill-Only software platform.
“Seabright Healthcare Solutions is honored to have been awarded a contract with Conductiv. We look forward to a successful collaboration that drives significant process improvement, cost savings, oversight and value for Conductiv’s members.” -Bryan Hooppaw, CEO and Co-Founder, Seabright Healthcare Solutions.
Seabright bridges the gap between healthcare providers and suppliers by automating a paperless process that routes Bill-Only charge sheets through the hospital electronically. Seabright empowers their clients with full visibility and ownership of the Bill-Only charge sheet process and provides standardized information that enables them to make better and informed purchasing decisions with real actionable data, in real time.
About Seabright Healthcare Solutions, LLC
Seabright Healthcare Solutions provides comprehensive and sustainable answers to the growing challenges within the healthcare supply chain. Seabright’s proprietary solutions reduce cost and mitigate risks associated with expensive physician preference items and put the power back in the hands of the provider. Seabright’s software and service offerings close the loop on all aspects of the bill only process, providing tighter controls, lower cost, and critical data capture.
Additional information can be found at www.seabrighthealthcare.com
About Conductiv
Conductive is a leading third-party spend improvement company, uniting an alliance of buyers and suppliers to transform the acquisition of services. With integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory and managed services, and a secondary GPO dedicated to activating service contracts, Conductiv unlocks operational efficiencies that have earned its customers more than $800 Million in contract savings.
Additional information can be found at www.conductiv.com
“Seabright Healthcare Solutions is honored to have been awarded a contract with Conductiv. We look forward to a successful collaboration that drives significant process improvement, cost savings, oversight and value for Conductiv’s members.” -Bryan Hooppaw, CEO and Co-Founder, Seabright Healthcare Solutions.
Seabright bridges the gap between healthcare providers and suppliers by automating a paperless process that routes Bill-Only charge sheets through the hospital electronically. Seabright empowers their clients with full visibility and ownership of the Bill-Only charge sheet process and provides standardized information that enables them to make better and informed purchasing decisions with real actionable data, in real time.
About Seabright Healthcare Solutions, LLC
Seabright Healthcare Solutions provides comprehensive and sustainable answers to the growing challenges within the healthcare supply chain. Seabright’s proprietary solutions reduce cost and mitigate risks associated with expensive physician preference items and put the power back in the hands of the provider. Seabright’s software and service offerings close the loop on all aspects of the bill only process, providing tighter controls, lower cost, and critical data capture.
Additional information can be found at www.seabrighthealthcare.com
About Conductiv
Conductive is a leading third-party spend improvement company, uniting an alliance of buyers and suppliers to transform the acquisition of services. With integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory and managed services, and a secondary GPO dedicated to activating service contracts, Conductiv unlocks operational efficiencies that have earned its customers more than $800 Million in contract savings.
Additional information can be found at www.conductiv.com
Contact
Seabright Healthcare SolutionsContact
Erica Baughman
888-345-9115
www.seabrighthealthcare.com
General Inquiries: info@seabrighthealthcare.com
Erica Baughman
888-345-9115
www.seabrighthealthcare.com
General Inquiries: info@seabrighthealthcare.com
Categories