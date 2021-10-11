Boundless Possibilities – Life Cube Creates Its First NFT from 1.7 Million Images; Auctioned at Sotheby’s with Proceeds Gifted to Benefit Burning Man Project

Announcing a new digital arts achievement from the Life Cube Project: an NFT comprised of over 1.7 million images, just auctioned by Sotheby’s as part of "Boundless Space… the Possibilities of Burning Man." A Burning Man honorarium recipient (2015), the Life Cube portfolio includes collaborative installations at Burning Man and across the country, involving 100s of artists and inspiring 100,000 participants to create and share their art, while writing down and pursuing their goals and dreams.