Carnivore Meat Company Educates Students at Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance Event
Green Bay, WI, October 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Representatives of Carnivore Meat Company, the nation’s leading provider of raw frozen and freeze-dried pet foods, unveiled two original educational videos at the 7th Annual Get Real Math & Science Video Premiere. The event was organized by Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance to showcase how core subjects of math and science are used in the real world and to provide local schools with a tool for academic and career planning.
Carnivore Meat Company’s Vice-President of Operations Brian Lakari and the company’s Manufacturing Engineer, Craig Rozek, represented Carnivore Meat Company at the event, which was held at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Oct. 5, 2021. Five companies including Carnivore Meat Company presented original video content to contribute to NEW Manufacturing Alliance’s Get Real Math project.
NEW Manufacturing Alliance was founded in 2006 to promote manufacturing in the Northeast Wisconsin area by working with K-16 educational institutions, workforce development boards, New North Inc., chambers of commerce and state organizations.
The Get Real Math project was created by NEW Manufacturing Alliance to answer the common student question, “When am I ever going to use math in real life?” The project features videos produced by local manufacturing companies that demonstrate how common core skills are used in the real world, with accompanying lesson plans created by math teachers.
The annual Get Real Math event also included prizes that local school districts and businesses were eligible to win. Carnivore Meat Company attended this year as a Featured Video Sponsor and was previously the 2019 Get Real Math Video Premier Winner.
The videos produced by Carnivore Meat Company challenge students with math problems focused around the company’s new sustainability initiatives. In the videos, Lakari and Rozek use middle- and high school-level geometry and physics to prove that simply transforming the shape of Carnivore Meat Company’s frozen raw meat patties from circle to square resulted in a 20 percent increase in manufacturing efficiency.
“NEW Manufacturing Alliance does incredible work to encourage the growth of STEM fields,” says Rozek. “We’re proud to be active members of the Alliance here at Carnivore Meat Company. The educational materials we created for the Get Real Math project will be used in schools in the local area for years to come, and we hope they will help inspire children to pursue the STEM fields.”
All 2021 Get Real Math videos premiered at the October 5th event and are now available on the NEW Manufacturing Alliance website.
About NEW Manufacturing Alliance
The mission of the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance is to drive development of a diverse, innovative, and sustainable workforce by promoting an inspiring image of northeast Wisconsin manufacturing to the world. Since its founding, $250,000 in college scholarships have been supported by New Manufacturing Alliance membership and local technical colleges have seen a 300% increase in manufacturing-related program enrollment. The Alliance provides critical resources for manufacturers, job seekers, educators, and students.
About Carnivore Meat Company
Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. Located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company’s rapidly growing brands include Nature's Advantage®, Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. www.carnivoremeat.com
Carnivore Meat Company’s Vice-President of Operations Brian Lakari and the company’s Manufacturing Engineer, Craig Rozek, represented Carnivore Meat Company at the event, which was held at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Oct. 5, 2021. Five companies including Carnivore Meat Company presented original video content to contribute to NEW Manufacturing Alliance’s Get Real Math project.
NEW Manufacturing Alliance was founded in 2006 to promote manufacturing in the Northeast Wisconsin area by working with K-16 educational institutions, workforce development boards, New North Inc., chambers of commerce and state organizations.
The Get Real Math project was created by NEW Manufacturing Alliance to answer the common student question, “When am I ever going to use math in real life?” The project features videos produced by local manufacturing companies that demonstrate how common core skills are used in the real world, with accompanying lesson plans created by math teachers.
The annual Get Real Math event also included prizes that local school districts and businesses were eligible to win. Carnivore Meat Company attended this year as a Featured Video Sponsor and was previously the 2019 Get Real Math Video Premier Winner.
The videos produced by Carnivore Meat Company challenge students with math problems focused around the company’s new sustainability initiatives. In the videos, Lakari and Rozek use middle- and high school-level geometry and physics to prove that simply transforming the shape of Carnivore Meat Company’s frozen raw meat patties from circle to square resulted in a 20 percent increase in manufacturing efficiency.
“NEW Manufacturing Alliance does incredible work to encourage the growth of STEM fields,” says Rozek. “We’re proud to be active members of the Alliance here at Carnivore Meat Company. The educational materials we created for the Get Real Math project will be used in schools in the local area for years to come, and we hope they will help inspire children to pursue the STEM fields.”
All 2021 Get Real Math videos premiered at the October 5th event and are now available on the NEW Manufacturing Alliance website.
About NEW Manufacturing Alliance
The mission of the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance is to drive development of a diverse, innovative, and sustainable workforce by promoting an inspiring image of northeast Wisconsin manufacturing to the world. Since its founding, $250,000 in college scholarships have been supported by New Manufacturing Alliance membership and local technical colleges have seen a 300% increase in manufacturing-related program enrollment. The Alliance provides critical resources for manufacturers, job seekers, educators, and students.
About Carnivore Meat Company
Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. Located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company’s rapidly growing brands include Nature's Advantage®, Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. www.carnivoremeat.com
Contact
Vital EssentialsContact
Melissa Olson
800-7430-322
www.vitalessentialsraw.com
Melissa Olson
800-7430-322
www.vitalessentialsraw.com
Categories