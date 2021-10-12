Hotel Stratford to Reopen November 1 Following Top-to-Bottom Renovation
Boutique Property Located in the Heart of San Francisco’s Union Square Provides Guests with Stylish Accommodations and Approachable Pricing
San Francisco, CA, October 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bay Area-based Frame Ventures is pleased to announce the re-opening of Hotel Stratford on November 1, 2021. Located in the heart of San Francisco’s Union Square, the eight-story boutique hotel was originally constructed in 1910, and recently completed an extensive multimillion renovation to update the property’s systems, rooms and common areas.
Independently owned, Hotel Stratford provides comfortable accommodations with a nod to European design sensibilities and modern simplicity. Situated on the famed Powell Street Cable Car line, the property provides a charming retreat from travelers’ urban adventures. Its 95 cozy rooms offer elevated essentials to relax and recharge after days of exploring San Francisco.
With a design-forward sensibility, Hotel Stratford’s elevated aesthetic will be a delight to guests from the moment they step inside the thoughtfully designed lobby. Rich wood paneling adorns the walls, which are lined with modern self-check-in kiosks. The lobby is staffed with a host to welcome and assist with a non-traditional contactless check-in process. The space is illuminated by spherical wall fixtures complemented by stylish angular brass overhead lighting. The hotel lobby was designed by MPADA, a local women-run architecture and interior design firm and features plush blue velvet seating accented by metallic Jeff Koons-inspired dog sculptures for a playful and artful touch. Art by acclaimed Sausalito-based artist Eric Zener hangs in the hallway and throughout the property, adding a lighthearted touch with aquatic-inspired paintings.
“We’re so proud to bring this hotel back to life and we can’t wait to welcome guests back to this charming property,” said Jordan Buckley, general manager of Hotel Stratford. “This hotel offers a variety of smartly-designed rooms that provide a comfortable home base in the heart of San Francisco. Accommodations are intimate but offer a great value with modern comforts and stylish design at the forefront.”
Interior furnishing for the newly renovated rooms was done by Studio Hatch, another women-run San Francisco Bay Area design firm, and showcases a palate of warm browns and yellows contrasted with black, blues and brass accents to create a mid-century inspired sense of sleek sophistication. Each room is smartly designed to maximize efficiency and convenience. Crisp white linens and padded black headboards ensure a comfortable night’s rest. The hotel is also dog friendly and select rooms are designed for canine travelers. For housekeeping, guests can customize their cleaning needs by selecting what services they want and when they want them from a menu of offerings including linen exchange, turn down service, etc.
A refillable water station and complimentary beverage station are also conveniently located in the lobby to satisfy guests’ thirst. A meeting space with an expansive table that seats up to 14 with views of the cable car lines is the perfect place to bring a small group to collaborate and doubles as a co-working space for business travelers or those working remotely. Plans for a fitness area will provide travelers with a convenient option to stay healthy and fit while on the road and away from home with access to a Peloton, yoga mats, weights and other equipment.
For quality food and beverages, hotel guests won’t have to look far. Located just a block away from Hotel Stratford, sister property Bartlett Hall is a casual gastropub and microbrewery offering generous portions of New American fare. The gastropub and its award-winning brewery fuses the city’s historic elements with a lively, present-day personality -- serving as an authentic reflection of the city where quality, comfort and craft reign supreme.
Bartlett Hall’s culinary team has designed a seasonally driven menu that’s both approachable and forward-thinking. In true San Francisco fashion, the beverage program runs the gamut of traditional and innovative offerings, including local craft and house-brewed beers, artisanal cocktails, and California-focused wines. Hotel Stratford guests can enjoy Bartlett Hall’s to-go room service offerings via a QR code online ordering system with exclusive menus and discounts. Bottled beers and cocktails alongside food are available to be delivered to hotel guests directly for in-room imbibing.
To commence the hotel’s opening and to celebrate the sister property, Bartlett Hall will also release a new beer called 242 Lager, which highlights the shared numerical addresses for both the hotel and Bartlett Hall (Hotel Stratford is located at 242 Powell Street while Bartlett Hall’s address is 242 O'Farrell Street in San Francisco). The new brew will be a Vienna-style lager and will showcase copper to amber hues with mellow toasted malt flavors. In addition, a special opening offer will be available exclusively on Hotel Stratford’s website: $150 for the property’s standard room with $25 food and beverage dining credit at Bartlett Hall (tax and tip excluded).
For more information on Hotel Stratford and to book a reservation, please visit: www.hotelstratford.com
510-909-6896
510-909-6896
