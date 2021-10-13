The Latest Version of Devart SSIS Components 2.0 Updated with 27 New Data Sources
Devart announced the updated version of SSIS Components 2.0 that supports 27 New Data Sources.
Prague, Czech Republic, October 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released a new version of SSIS Data Flow Components 2.0. The main focus was on increasing the number of supported data sources in the new version. As a result, 27 New Data Sources were added to the latest version.
New release of SSIS Data Flow Components 2.0 now supports Snowflake cloud data warehouse, several new inventory management solutions like DEAR Inventory or Zoho Inventory, as well as new cloud CRMs, such as Pipedrive and Insightly CRM.
Also, new cloud app categories like Ads and Conversion, with such widely used tools as Google Analytics, Google Ads, and Twitter Ads are available in this latest version.
Here is the detailed list of the sources:
1. Supported Cloud Data Warehouses: Snowflake;
2. Supported Cloud CRMs: Freshworks CRM, HubSpot, Insightly CRM, NetSuite, Pipedrive, Streak;
3. Supported Ads & Conversion Applications: Google Ads, Google Analytics, Twitter Ads;
4. Supported Cloud Accounting Applications: Zoho Books;
5. Supported Cloud Marketing Applications: ActiveCampaign, EmailOctopus, SendPulse;
6. Supported Communication Applications: Slack;
7. Supported Ecommerce Applications: DEAR Inventory, ShipStation, Zoho Inventory, Zoho Invoice;
8. Supported Helpdesk Applications: Freshdesk, Zoho Desk;
9. Supported Payment Processing Applications: Stripe;
10. Supported Project Management Applications: Asana, Jira, Podio;
11. Other Applications: WordPress, Zoho People.
To learn more about the recent release, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/26-new-data-sources-supported-in-devart-ssis-components-2-0.html
Devart SSIS Data Flow Components provide easy to set up cost-effective data integration using SSIS ETL engine. They provide high performance data loading, convenient component editors, SQL support for cloud data sources and lots of data source specific features.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
New release of SSIS Data Flow Components 2.0 now supports Snowflake cloud data warehouse, several new inventory management solutions like DEAR Inventory or Zoho Inventory, as well as new cloud CRMs, such as Pipedrive and Insightly CRM.
Also, new cloud app categories like Ads and Conversion, with such widely used tools as Google Analytics, Google Ads, and Twitter Ads are available in this latest version.
Here is the detailed list of the sources:
1. Supported Cloud Data Warehouses: Snowflake;
2. Supported Cloud CRMs: Freshworks CRM, HubSpot, Insightly CRM, NetSuite, Pipedrive, Streak;
3. Supported Ads & Conversion Applications: Google Ads, Google Analytics, Twitter Ads;
4. Supported Cloud Accounting Applications: Zoho Books;
5. Supported Cloud Marketing Applications: ActiveCampaign, EmailOctopus, SendPulse;
6. Supported Communication Applications: Slack;
7. Supported Ecommerce Applications: DEAR Inventory, ShipStation, Zoho Inventory, Zoho Invoice;
8. Supported Helpdesk Applications: Freshdesk, Zoho Desk;
9. Supported Payment Processing Applications: Stripe;
10. Supported Project Management Applications: Asana, Jira, Podio;
11. Other Applications: WordPress, Zoho People.
To learn more about the recent release, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/26-new-data-sources-supported-in-devart-ssis-components-2-0.html
Devart SSIS Data Flow Components provide easy to set up cost-effective data integration using SSIS ETL engine. They provide high performance data loading, convenient component editors, SQL support for cloud data sources and lots of data source specific features.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
Contact
DevartContact
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
Categories