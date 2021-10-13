Bible and Archaeology Fest with 20 Experts Meets Online This Weekend
Twenty renowned Bible scholars and archaeologists will gather virtually via Zoom October 16 and 17 for a learning event geared toward the interested layperson. The 24th Annual Bible and Archaeology Fest is the signature event from the Biblical Archaeology Society of Washington, DC, publisher of Biblical Archaeology Review magazine.
Washington, DC, October 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Biblical Archaeology Society, publisher of Biblical Archaeology Review (BAR) magazine, will host its signature event online this fall. The 24th Annual Bible and Archaeology Fest on October 16–17, 2021 offers live talks from leading Bible scholars and archaeologists from around the world via Zoom. Paid participants can enjoy a weekend of online learning with 20 experts in the field.
This year’s plenary lecture will feature esteemed scholar and popular author Bart Ehrman from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, speaking on “The Book of Revelation and the Dark Side of Christianity.” Attendees can enjoy a discussion panel, moderated by BAR Editor Glenn Corbett, with top archaeologists and heritage experts Morag Kersel of DePaul University and Andy Vaughn of the American Society of Overseas Research.
Other top scholars presenting this year:
Marc Brettler, Revisiting The Bible With and Without Jesus: How Prose and Poetry Become Prophecy
Aaron A. Burke, The Amorites and the Bible: Identity and Cultural Memory in Judean Tradition
Kevin Burrell, Africans in the Holy Land: Kushite Political Influence in the Hebrew Bible and the Ancient Near East
Erin & Robert Darby, En Ḥaẓeva (Tamar) at the Cross-Roads: Exploring the Edge of Empire
Jennie Ebeling, Archaeology in a Pandemic: Reflections on Lost Opportunities and Silver Linings
Cynthia Shafer-Elliott, What Did the Ancient Israelites Eat?
Mark Fairchild, The Underwater Basilica at Iznik (Nicea)
Mark Goodacre, John's Dramatic Transformation of the Synoptics
Rachel Hallote, From Treasure Hunting to Excavation: Why Dig up the Land of the Bible?
Ralph Hawkins, What was the Religion of the Hebrews during the Bondage in Egypt?
Ahmad Al-Jallad, Christianity in Pre-Islamic Arabia - A View from the Epigraphic Record
Ann Killebrew, In Search of the Philistines and Other “Sea Peoples”
Amy-Jill Levine, Revisiting The Bible With and Without Jesus: How Prose and Poetry Become Prophecy
Aren Maeir, 25 Years at Tell es-Safi/Gath: An Overview and an Update from the Final Season
Laura Nasrallah, What Can Archaeology Tell Us About the Letters of Paul?
R. Steven Notley, In Search of Armageddon
James Tabor, The Shapira “Deuteronomy” Manuscripts - Ancient Dead Sea Texts or Modern Forgeries?
Joe Uziel, New Thoughts on Jerusalem's Waters and Their Force in Shaping the City
Mark Wilson, Philip and the Nubian Eunuch: Archaeology and Geography of their Meeting in Acts 8
The Biblical Archaeology Society is an independent, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to bridging the information gap between the academic study of the archaeology of the Bible and a broader worldwide audience.
Bible and Archaeology Fest is the flagship event of the Biblical Archaeology Society. For two dozen years, scholars and dedicated enthusiasts have come to Fest to immerse themselves in the latest finds, scholarship, and discussions of the Bible and archaeology. Registration for this virtual event is $199. The student rate is $99. Register today at www.biblicalarchaeology.org/fest24.
