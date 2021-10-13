Loveforce International Releases a Whale’s Tale About a Monster’s Ball and the Peace in Spanish
On Friday, October 15th, Loveforce International will release three new digital singles including an environmentally conscious smooth Jazz song and their first all Spanish song, as well as a book of COVID Poetry.
Santa Clarita, CA, October 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, October 15th, Loveforce International will release three digital singles to over 100 nations. The three singles will be in three different musical genres. They will also be by three different recording artists and one will include a featured artist. Loveforce International will also host a giveaway of a book in honor of the new digital singles.
The first release is entitled “The Whale’s Tale.” It is by Loveforce International Recording Artist Rita Graham. The song is in the Smooth Jazz genre and includes great instrumentation, along with singing and dramatic poetry reading by Ms. Graham who is a renown dramatic actor as well as a singer.
The Second release is by Ami Cannon. The song is entitled “La Paz” and is a corrido. Corridos are a type of Spanish Ballad popular throughout the world but particularly popular in Mexico. Sung entirely in Spanish, the song creates an ambiance of peace. Not only does Ami sing in Spanish but the song features popular Mexican singer Oscar Fuentes.
The third song is a re-release of the Halloween edition of “Monster’s Ball” by Billy Ray Charles. The song is in the R&B-Pop genre. The lyrics revolve around a Halloween Ball attended by a lot of very well known and popular monsters from books and movies. “Monsters Ball was co-written by Mark Wilkins who is also the author of the book being given this week.
The Book being given away in honor of the three new digital singles is the e-book version of Covid Poetry by author Mark Wilkins. The book has poems and the lyrics of songs that came out during the era of Covid-19. It attempts to capture the sentiments of many of the people going through the global pandemic, it’s effects, after effects and unintended consequences.
“This weeks releases illustrate our initiative to expand our offerings and thereby expand our ability to give our customers more variety in their choices for our products,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We’ve got an environmentally conscious Smooth Jazz song, a reissue of a very imaginative Halloween song, our first all Spanish release and a book of poetry centering on the Covid Era. Now that’s variety!” he continued.
The e-book versions of COVID Poetry will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively, on Friday October 15th only. The three new digital singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
