The Private Placement Debt Markets and Private Placement Equity Markets Relaunched with New Look
Steve Muehler’s “Private Placement Debt Markets” and “Private Placement Equity Markets” each relaunched today with a new look.
Los Angeles, CA, October 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- According to Steve Muehler, “We relaunched both the Private Placement Debt Markets and the Private Placement Equity Markets today, with both utilizing an automated 'Blind Reverse Auction' quotation system for the pricing of both Debt and Equity Securities. A Blind Reverse Auction is an equity price or interest rate discovery process in which the auctioneer, generally the issuer or a Registered Broker Dealer, starts with the lowest or highest asking price, and lowers it or raises it, until it reaches a price or interest rate level where bids received will cover the entire offer quantity. Blind Reverse Auctions are appropriate for instances where a large quantity of an item is being offered for sale, as opposed to a single item.”
“A blind Reverse Auction has traditionally been used for large IPOs to figure out the optimum price for a stock offering and have also traditionally been used by Government Agencies for public offerings of Treasury Bills, Notes and Bonds. But we are the first that we are aware of to implement this strategy for Nanocap and Microcap Companies that are both listed and non-listed.”
Steve Muehler continued, “both the Private Placement Debt Markets and the Private Placement Equity Markets continue to lead the way in creating and executing Private & Public Investment Strategies on behalf of the world’s foremost private & institutional investors.”
News Source: Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC
