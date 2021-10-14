Liza + Willie Announce Their New Single "Que Ganas" Debuting October 15

Latin-duo Liza + Willie are excited to announce the release of their new single "Que Ganas." Following the success of their hit singles "Catalogo De Amor," "Culpables" and "Perdón." The song is inspired by true events that and portray the negative influence of social media, as a mother paints the picture-perfect family life for her followers.