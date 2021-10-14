Liza + Willie Announce Their New Single "Que Ganas" Debuting October 15
Latin-duo Liza + Willie are excited to announce the release of their new single "Que Ganas." Following the success of their hit singles "Catalogo De Amor," "Culpables" and "Perdón." The song is inspired by true events that and portray the negative influence of social media, as a mother paints the picture-perfect family life for her followers.
Latin-duo Liza + Willie are excited to announce the release of their new single "Que Ganas." Following the success of their hit singles, "Catalogo De Amor," "Culpables" and "Perdón," "Que Ganas" will be released on all digital platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube.
"Que Ganas" is a song inspired by true events that happen around the world every day, explain Liza + Willie. Translated to "what do you win," "Que Ganas" portrays the negative influence of social media, as a mother paints the picture-perfect family life for her followers. In reality the distraction of the virtual world takes her attention away from her daughter, and the father who is rarely home, leaves the daughter neglected and lonely. The suffering of the little girl and her dysfunctional family is hidden behind the smoke and mirrors of social media.
Despite the melancholy of this storytelling, the instrumentation of "Que Ganas" is energetic and spirited, with a rhythmic quality that offers true traditional Latin elements. Paying homage to their roots, the Latin influences are combined with contemporary production, as the alternating voices of Liza and Willie weave in and out of dynamic percussion and acoustic guitar. Their complementing voices and harmonies emphasize the years of craftsmanship that Liza + Willie have created together.
Inspired by each other and their children, Liza + Willie’s songs have taken them on an impressive journey, with singles "Perdón" and "Siempre" reaching the top 10 Record Pool Charts, alongside their cover version of "Without You" ("Vivir Sin Tu Amor"). The release of their single "Culpables" saw them reach 2 million streams on Spotify alone, while their follow up "Catalogo De Amor," featured on Grammy nominated producer SP Polanco’s Bachata Rsing album, which has been streamed over 10 million times since 2019. "Que Ganas" is leading the way for their upcoming album to be released in 2022.
