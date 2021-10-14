Red Lantern Escape Rooms Open Multilingual Escape Game in Orange County
Red Lantern Escape Rooms in Brea debuts Curse of the Bayou, a head-to-head horror escape game that breaks ground in escape room accessibility with non-language-based puzzles, and subtitles available in Chinese, English, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese.
Brea, CA, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SoCal’s First Multilingual Escape Room Opens in Orange County. Red Lantern continues to break ground in escape room accessibility.
Red Lantern Escape Rooms debuts their new game, Curse of the Bayou. The horror-themed game has subtitles available in Chinese (Mandarin), English, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese, with more languages to be added in the future.
Despite millions of people visiting escape room games across the country each year, there are still barriers to entry for this form of entertainment. Puzzles often rely on homonym, purposeful misspelling and other language tricks. Red Lantern was able to circumvent these issues for Curse of the Bayou in two ways:
· Include a variety of language-independent puzzles such as mazes, scavenging, shape-matching, and smell puzzles.
· Make subtitles available in a variety of languages for all video and text clues. This not only assists English Language Learners, but also makes the game more accessible for players who have hearing impairment.
Curse of the Bayou will break the escape room mold in other ways—instead of everyone working together in one room, players will be split into two teams, competing against each other in a race for survival. And unlike most escape rooms where the completion of every puzzle is necessary for a "win," Curse will include optional bonus puzzles that will stymie the opposing team in increasingly horrific ways.
Tickets are anticipated to sell out quickly for the Halloween season.
About the Company: Red Lantern Escape Rooms is a family-run business founded in 2017 that provides ADA-accessible and multilingual games.
Contact
