Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The 30 Greatest Pubs in York" by Ian Hirst

York, United Kingdom, October 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- About The 30 Greatest Pubs in YorkYork is a fabulous city filled with history, including ancient and medieval. In more recent times, many buildings have created much historical interest, including all the great pubs in this book. Ian Hirst has chosen 30 pubs which all have a tale to tell from the oldest to the smallest, producing an interesting and readable book.All the pubs featured have a great atmosphere and interest and there is no doubt that the reader, whether local citizen or tourist, will appreciate tales of ghosts, criminals, colourful landlords and many other interesting stories. You can stay a while, relax and enjoy a drink or two. It really is a Thirsty Tours experience.This work is available worldwide:Paperback: 84 pagesISBN-13: 9781800942295Dimensions: 15.2 x 0.5 x 22.9 cmPublisher: Michael Terence Publishing (A Thirsty Tours Publication)Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/GPYORKInstagram: @thirsty__toursAlso in the Greatest Pubs series:The 50 Greatest Pubs in Central LondonPaperback: 130 pagesISBN-13: 9781913289539Dimensions: 15.2 x 0.8 x 22.9 cmPublisher: Michael Terence Publishing (A Thirsty Tours Publication)About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002