Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The 30 Greatest Pubs in York" by Ian Hirst
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The 30 Greatest Pubs in York – a full-colour pub guide" by Ian Hirst.
York, United Kingdom, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About The 30 Greatest Pubs in York
York is a fabulous city filled with history, including ancient and medieval. In more recent times, many buildings have created much historical interest, including all the great pubs in this book. Ian Hirst has chosen 30 pubs which all have a tale to tell from the oldest to the smallest, producing an interesting and readable book.
All the pubs featured have a great atmosphere and interest and there is no doubt that the reader, whether local citizen or tourist, will appreciate tales of ghosts, criminals, colourful landlords and many other interesting stories. You can stay a while, relax and enjoy a drink or two. It really is a Thirsty Tours experience.
This work is available worldwide:
Paperback: 84 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942295
Dimensions: 15.2 x 0.5 x 22.9 cm
Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing (A Thirsty Tours Publication)
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/GPYORK
Instagram: @thirsty__tours
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
