Multichoice, Shoprite, Woolworths, Superbalist and Others to Share Lessons in Customer Experience (CX) at CEM Africa in November

Customer experience (CX) experts from some of the most recognised and successful brands on the continent, including Multichoice, Woolworths, Shoprite, Superbalist, African Bank, DHL and Rand Merchant Bank, will share their successes, failures and lessons learnt during the next edition of CEM Africa Summit, taking place from 10–11 November 2021.