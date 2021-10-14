PowerTV Comedy Tour Invades Baltimore with Fire; Oct. 15 This Friday
Baltimore, MD, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The PowerTV Network is continuing their all new PowerTV Comedy Tour (which launched in September, featuring 3 different celebrity tours with various guest stars in every city. Mainly headlined by the people’s Champ / star talent “PeeWee.” Also added to the Baltimore comedy line up is Kenyan Comedian Chipukeezy. All events will be recorded as Half Hour Comedy Specials airing on PowerTV, UMR TV, & many more streaming platforms. The tour has also partnered with media power houses such as Google, Power 104.9 FM, AEG TV, VJTV, eMedia GC, Enterprise Theater & others, along with a strong social media marketing campaign reaching 2M+ fans for each tour date.
The tour invades Baltimore, MD again on Friday, Oct. 15. Additional dates will be announced for LA, Atlanta, Kokomo, IN, New York City, Washington DC and many more.
The #PowerTV Network can be watched on the free app and on the PowerTVParty website.
