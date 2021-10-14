AdminDroid Adds Granular Access Delegation Support to Streamline Microsoft 365 Management

AdminDroid Office 365 Reporter lets you get visibility and control at the desired granular level. You can control what others can see in AdminDroid using the role-based granular delegation. It offers a fine-grained level of control over Microsoft 365 Users, Groups, Mailboxes, Teams, and Sites. You can also limit access to AdminDroid dashboards and reports.