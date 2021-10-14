AdminDroid Adds Granular Access Delegation Support to Streamline Microsoft 365 Management
Bengaluru, India, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- AdminDroid, the leading Microsoft 365 solution provider, today announced that its flagship product, AdminDroid Office 365 Reporter now adds support for granular delegation control to efficiently manage both Microsoft 365 Resources and the Reports & Dashboards available in AdminDroid.
Manage your Microsoft 365 Infrastructure as Never Before:
Microsoft 365 is the backbone of IT infrastructure for most of the organization. It provides greater control to the Global Administrators as they can customize every option available in Microsoft 365. But when comes to delegating access, there is no out-of-the-box support provided by Microsoft.
AdminDroid fills this gap by allowing admins to limit other users' access to Microsoft 365 data at a granular level. Yes, using the role-based granular delegation, they can control what others can see in AdminDroid. It offers a fine-grained level of control over Microsoft 365 Users, Groups, Mailboxes, Teams, and Sites. You can also limit access to AdminDroid dashboards and reports.
AdminDroid offers a straightforward approach to implementing privileged access to any user who is in need of access or monitoring certain Office 365 Resources.
- Create Role: AdminDroid provides many built-in roles and also allows creating custom role based on the organization requirement. The custom roles can be defined based on any criteria. It helps you to split and manage your tenant into smaller units as per your management needs.
- Assign Role: You can assign one or more roles to the users from the list of available built-in or custom roles.
- Inspect Access: It’s always a challenge to verify whether the user has been assigned with correct privileges. Using the "View as User" functionality, you can quickly verify the accessible resources by simulating like the target user is currently logged in to the portal now.
Highly flexible model to apply access restriction at any level:
AdminDroid’s highly flexible delegation model can solve all of your Microsoft 365 management challenges. It boosts your organization's security by providing access only to what an user actually needs.
- You can empower your organization's help desk technicians with up-to-date reports. Delegate just the reports which they require.
- Provides greater control for managers by delegating all the available information about their direct reports in just a click.
- Offer dashboard access to C-level executives to give a holistic picture of the entire Microsoft 365 stack.
- You can restrict your delegated admins from accessing the organization's CxO data or any confidential data.
About AdminDroid
AdminDroid is a leading Office 365 solution provider whose objective is to build IT products that are highly user-friendly. The solutions built by AdminDroid are always making everyone’s life easier, and more productive. The flagship product AdminDroid Office 365 Reporter tool has been trusted by more than 30k+ companies around 110+ countries and it has managed over 60 million Office 365 users so far.
