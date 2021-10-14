Avant Healthcare Professionals Names New President, Marisa Zaharoff, MSN, RN
Orlando, FL, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced the appointment of its new president, Marisa Zaharoff, MSN, RN.
Zaharoff’s nursing and allied health career spans more than two decades working in adult cardiothoracic and pediatric intensive care environments — including UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Comer Children’s Hospital and UI Health Children’s Hospital — and in healthcare staffing companies, such as AMR ProNurse, Medical Staffing Network and Cross Country Healthcare. Over the past 17 years, she has served in healthcare staffing executive management and leadership roles in quality improvement, product management performance outcomes and operations. Her deep commitment to the placement and success of healthcare professionals is seen in her work with clinicians and providers in helping meet and exceed their goals across multiple care environments.
“Marisa Zaharoff is an exceptionally talented leader with a proven track record in nurse and allied healthcare strategies to drive scale and growth. As a servant leader, she is well aligned with Avant’s culture and mission – which is to change the lives of healthcare professionals by helping them achieve their American dream, and partner with clients to overcome staffing shortages and meet patient care objectives,” says Scott L’Heureux, group president of Avant Healthcare Professionals and six other nurse and allied health businesses in the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies.
“I’m delighted to join Avant Healthcare Professionals and its tremendously talented team,” adds Zaharoff. “Avant’s mission deeply connects with my passion for nurse staffing, providing solutions for the high demand we’re experiencing for professionals in these fields, and the great impact internationally educated nurses and therapists are having in care environments across the country.”
About Avant Healthcare Professionals
Avant Healthcare Professionals is the premier staffing specialist for internationally educated registered nurses, physical therapists and occupational therapists. Avant has placed thousands of international healthcare professionals across U.S. facilities to help improve the continuity of their care, fill hard-to-find specialties, and increase patient satisfaction, revenue and HCAHPS scores. Avant is a Joint Commission accredited staffing agency and founding member of the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment (AAIHR). Avant Healthcare Professionals is a member of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. To learn more, visit www.avanthealthcare.com.
