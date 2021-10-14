Renowned Digital Artist Tokebi to Launch His First Non-Fungible Token Art Collection This Fall
Internationally renowned multimedia artist Tokebi is launching a digital art collection of 10,000 non-fungible tokens stored in the Ethereum and Polygon Blockchains.
Miami, FL, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Renowned Guatemalan digital artist Tokebi will be launching his first non-fungible token art collection this fall. The collection, called "The Skulloids" is a unique compilation of 10,000 ERC-721 non-fungible tokens or NFT stored on the Ethereum & Polygon Blockchains.
As the official website indicates, each Skulloid NFT is unique, derived from 15 original pieces hand-made by Tokebi the artist himself. Each of the original fifteen characters is an homage to the retro-futuristic era of the 1950s where the genre of Science Fiction started. The collection includes Science Fiction themes such as the Cyberpunk sub-culture and its derivatives (Raypunk, Atompunk, Steampunk, Dieselpunk among others). Also includes Spiritual and mythological themes seen from an Astrobiological and evolutive perspective.
The Skulloids is an alien civilization inhabiting the Necroverse, a parallel universe to ours. Thanks to an anomaly, intrepid Skulloid explorers discovered a way to enter our universe at any time of its expansion. The Skulloids are a nomadic society, traveling across the galaxy scavenging artifacts or reliquaries important to other civilizations, to merge their own technology with it. Most of the Skulloids also merge with special artifacts, enhancing them.
The NFT collection consists of 15 races of Skulloids, each of these races with their own abilities and needs. Each of the Skulloids is divided into four main traits: Head, eyes & nose, jaw, and torso. Thanks to procedural algorithms, from the 15 races Tokebi developed a civilization of 10,000 Skulloids, each of them with special unique traits that define their purpose and personality. These unique traits will help develop a trading culture among these NFTs, and the investor could trade or flip a Skulloid for a higher valued item.
Tokebi is the first artist from Guatemala to develop a NFT collection of this magnitude. The collection will be available at the Skulloids Opensea profile page and at their personal website.
