Keywest Technology Announces Latest User-Centric Updates to Breeze Digital Signage Software
Lenexa, KS, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Keywest Technology, Breeze Digital Signage Software developer, announces the release of their latest update. Breeze is a powerful, cloud-based software that simplifies digital signage messaging for any environment. Thousands of corporate, healthcare, educational, retail and hospitality facilities around the U.S. and beyond use Breeze to create enriching experiences. Breeze powers it all, from wayfinding to video walls and self-serve kiosks.
Breeze makes creating digital messaging easy with drag and drop editing, pre-built widgets, live content feeds and a library of pre-designed templates. Breeze’s scheduling and permissions function makes meeting room management efficient and effective.
Feature updates in the 3.0.27 release make content management even easier. Users deploying multiple sections, or zones, in their layout, will enjoy the ability to drag and drop media and widgets between each zone. Breeze 3.0.27 also introduces a new editor layout for users creating content in Portrait mode.
“Breeze is designed to help organizations make a big impression and provide helpful information in any environment,” says Wes Dixon, VP, director of sales, Keywest Technology. “The 3.0.27 release gives them full control over their creativity.”
The 3.0.27 Breeze software update includes new features and bug fixes for an even more user-centric experience.
New Features
- Media and widgets can be moved via drag and drop between zones
- New and improved layout for Portrait Mode Playlists in the Editor
- New account registration process is more straightforward
- Improved how playlists work when Daylight Savings Time changes occur
- More user experience improvements
Bug Fixes
- Enhanced playback when a player is not connected to the internet
- Email improvements
- Resolved issue with YouTube widget audio playback
- Fixed a player memory leak
- Other minor bug fixes
About Keywest Technology
Founded in 1998 with digital roots stretching back to 1979, Keywest Technology has led its clients’ transitions from analog to digital media using IT cloud technology. This digital transition ushered in a new kind of thinking. Since 2001, Keywest Technology has provided innovative digital signage guided by both hindsight and foresight to meet the challenges of communicating better, faster, more efficiently and now, safely.
