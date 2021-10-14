Roland Cloutier, Global CSO of ByteDance and TikTok Announced Keynote Speaker for InfoSec Inspire 2021
Hundreds of security leaders connect on cybersecurity’s biggest challenges and opportunities over a two-day, virtual conference.
Madison, WI, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- InfoSec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, today announced Roland Cloutier, Global Chief Security Officer of ByteDance and TikTok, as the keynote speaker for their InfoSec Inspire conference. Live-streamed on October 18-19, 2021, the two-day event will include live sessions and interactive attendee experiences, connecting hundreds of security leaders and visionaries from across the nation.
The only event of its kind, Inspire is hyper-focused on building a culture of security — equipping cybersecurity leaders with knowledge and insights to develop employee cyber skills, strengthen security awareness and make a lasting impact. Headlining the first day of the event, Roland Cloutier will join a fireside chat with Jack Koziol, CEO and founder of InfoSec. As global CSO of ByteDance and TikTok, Roland Cloutier brings an unprecedented understanding and knowledge of security leadership to one of the world's leading media, social and technology companies. The fireside chat will provide an exclusive look at building a culture of security and transparency, TikTok’s security and privacy journey and the trends expected to shape the future of cyber education.
“I’m proud to join this year’s InfoSec Inspire to take on one of the most fundamental challenges facing our industry: building a culture of security and transparency, and encouraging more people of all backgrounds to get into the field. People are the foundation of every organization, and creating an inclusive culture of security is critical to combat the ever-evolving threat landscape,” said Roland Cloutier, global CSO of ByteDance and TikTok.
The live event will explore the biggest challenges facing the cybersecurity industry today, covering topics from the cyber skills and diversity gap to the business value of security education, CMMC readiness and developing security talent from speakers including:
Becky Robertson, Vice President of Cybersecurity at Booz Allen Hamilton
James Beamon, Dean of the CyberEDGE Academy at Leidos
Leo Van Duyn, Cybersecurity & Technology Workforce Development Strategy Leader at JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Mark Cheeks, Director of Cybersecurity, Rotary and Mission Systems at Lockheed Martin
Shannon McPherson, Director Information Security & Compliance at the Institute of International Education
“From the ever-changing threat landscape to the cyber skills and diversity gap, the cybersecurity industry is facing unparalleled challenges. InfoSec Inspire allows the industry to connect, share ideas and drive our industry forward in a time when we need it most. We’re excited to welcome Roland Cloutier alongside many cybersecurity experts, InfoSec clients and industry partners who are committed to building a future where following security best practices becomes second nature for everyone, regardless of age, profession or location,” said Jack Koziol, CEO and founder of InfoSec.
In addition to speaking sessions, InfoSec Inspire will also host its third annual InfoSec Excellence Awards ceremony, recognizing this year’s InfoSec Accelerate Scholarship recipients, Hall of Fame inductees and Security Awareness Award winners. Inspire attendees will have the first opportunity to see what’s ahead for InfoSec Skills and InfoSec IQ products as well as provide feedback to help shape the future of product development.
For more information about this year’s InfoSec Inspire conference, visit https://www.infosecinstitute.com/inspire21
About InfoSec
InfoSec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to outsmart cybercrime confidently. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on InfoSec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and over five million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from InfoSec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow InfoSec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and InfoSec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
