TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com is Raising Money for a Project That Helps Food Insecure Americans
All proceeds from the sale of the book, will go to the hunger relief organization, FeedingAmerica.org.
Las Vegas, NV, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Author and magazine feature writer, Mark I. Jacobson wants to help food insecure Americans. "I'm sure we have all noticed that the number of homeless and food challenged people, in this country, is growing. This will only get worse because the national moratorium on evictions has come to an end. I have been trying to think of a way in which I could help by utilizing my skills. I think I have come up with a way that we can all get involved."
Jacobson is writing short profiles of Americans, as the country struggles with the economic pitfalls of the pandemic. The Year of My Life: reminiscences and rants: Feeding America will be the next in the The Year of My Life: reminiscences and rants, nonfiction book series.
The book will relate stories of economic survival during the COVID-19 pandemic. The stories will be woven around a historical narrative telling how Americans have weathered economic downturns throughout the country's history. The Year of My Life: reminiscences and rants: Feeding America is meant to be a chronology of hope for today and optimism for the future. Stories will be identified by state. Storytellers will remain anonymous. All proceeds from the sale of the book, will go to the hunger relief organization, FeedingAmerica.org. For more information, please go to: TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com.
Jacobson will also be integrating this project into the Continuum book series, TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com. He describes the series as a Continuum book series because when the book ends, the story doesn't.
