Bay Area Granola Maker Launches Online Store
Vegan granola maker, Sweet Diane's, opened an online store allowing customers across the country to purchase their specialty granola.
San Rafael, CA, November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Vegan granola maker, Sweet Diane’s opened their online store in September 2021, allowing customers across the country to purchase their specialty granola. Prior to opening the online store, only customers in the San Francisco Bay Area have been able to purchase their vegan granola through local retail sites.
“Many people have been asking for this, especially those who have moved out of the area or want direct delivery of their favorite foods,” said Diane Cowdrey, Founder and Owner of Sweet Diane’s. The company also recently rebranded, using a female-owned team from Norway to design their unique Scandinavian themed packaging.
Cowdrey, who started the business in 2017, focused on eating healthy, nutrition-packed food for years and always had homemade granola on hand for her family. She also enjoyed the sense of community that food provides. “Food brings people together,” she noted. Sweet Diane’s has been involved in the Bay Area community, donating granola to the local non-profits, including the Ceres Project, Spirited Marin and the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. Last year, Cowdrey was part of the national “Bakers Against Racism” effort, donating proceeds to Play Marin.
Sweet Diane's tagline is "Plant Based Comfort Food." Cowdrey notes, “This informs everything we do. More plant-based eating makes a positive impact on the environment, and it's the kindest diet choice you can make.” Her goal is to support people eating a plant-based diet and who want flavorful and delicious food to enjoy.
Sweet Diane’s granola is made with simple, nutrient-packed ingredients. Cowdrey focuses on using clean plant-based ingredients that are naturally gluten-free, with no additives.
Currently, they offer three flavors - Original Recipe, Orange Cranberry and Blueberry Almond, along with a “Granola Sampler” with all three flavors. In 2022, they are expected to announce a compostable bulk bag. Her goal is to increase the sustainability of the company and give customers the option of larger, environmentally friendly packaging.
Contact: Diane Cowdrey, Owner
diane@sweetdianes.com
