PowerTV Networks Adds International Sensation Chipukeezy to Baltimore Comedy Tour
Baltimore, MD, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The PowerTV Network adds two comics to their Baltimore, MD comedy show. International Kenyan Comedy Star Chipukeezy and Baltimore's own SMOOVE. The comedy tour launched in September. The Comedy tour features 3 different celebrity tours with various guest stars in each city. Headlining the tour is PowerTV networks own PeeWee to be featured on PowerTV, UMR TV and many other streaming platforms; other media power houses partnered with the tour includes Google, Power 104.9 FM, AEG TV, VJTV, eMedia GC, Enterprise Theater and others. Reaching over 2M+ fans for each tour date.
The tour invades Baltimore, MD again on Friday, Oct. 15. Additional dates will be announced for LA, Atlanta, Kokomo, IN, New York City, Washington DC, and many more.
The #PowerTV Network can be watched on the free App on the PowerTVParty website: www.powertvparty.com
Marcus Gray
310-650-2915
