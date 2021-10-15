Global Diversity Awareness Means Business
Certifiably Diverse Software Solution Drives Inclusion & Global Economic Impact.
Sandy Springs, GA, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Certifiably Diverse, a cloud-based supplier diversity management solution, launches new website just in time for Global Diversity Awareness month. This software was created with the vision to support enterprise companies’ need to increase spending with diverse business enterprises (DBEs). According to a recent 2021 State of Small Business Report, spending with minority business enterprises (MBEs) has increased, however there is still a very distinct disparity. The study suggests it would take 100 years for MBEs to achieve parity with mainstream counterparts at the current pace of growth.(1)
This is the very troubling statistic that inspired Diversity Equity & Inclusion visionary and Saas expert, Tracey Grace, to create Certifiably Diverse as the solution. “I saw a huge need in the market to connect diverse businesses with enterprises to help diversify supply chains and give opportunities to businesses who might not otherwise have the opportunity,” says Grace. The report also mentioned “if all companies dedicated only one percent of their spend to buying with MBEs, we would reach parity in less than 15 years.”
Grace founded IBEX IT Business Experts in March of 2012 and learned really quickly one critical way to get her company noticed by Buyers was through their DE&I programs. However, the time spent submitting to each individual company’s platform was taking time away from her revenue generating activities and not guaranteeing a noticeable ROI. Grace found an opportunity to partner with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) when they couldn’t find a product on the market that supported their supplier diversity management needs. That is when the concept for Certifiably Diverse was born, Grace felt there had to be a better way. Not only was it important for the software to make it easier for diverse suppliers to make connections, but she also wanted to support the commitment of the DE&I professionals who have the mounting pressure to transform their supply chain into an inclusive and welcoming one.
The Certifiably Diverse platform allows Supplier Diversity professionals easy access to communicate, collaborate, and manage supplier diversity operations. At the core of the Certifiably Diverse platform is the supplier hub, a single source that intelligently gives customers the benefits of a robust solution to drive increased diverse supplier engagement and spend in a way that’s never been achieved before. With the advent of this platform, Product Manager Kimberly Graver says, “We will empower enterprises to bridge the gap and make it simple to do business with DBEs and measure and scale their economic impact in a sustainable way.”
Grace says her vision is to see all businesses be successful, and shared, “I would like to see this software level the playing field and help grow revenue for small businesses.” Certifiably Diverse enables enterprises to easily focus on expanding their global economic impact, a focus for many companies who are responsibly committed to diversifying their supply chain. So, whether a company is still trying to figure out how to stand-up a DE&I program and grow their inclusive culture, or ready to enhance an existing program, Certifiably Diverse is the smartest solution. To learn more about Certifiably Diverse visit http://www.certifiablydiverse.com/.
Source: 1) Commissioned by the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council & Prepared by: Pricewaterhouse Coopers. State of Minority Business A National Discussion: A Look at Business and Market Trends with a Special Examination of Economic Impact. Sept 2021.
Certifiably Diverse builds trusted collaborative partnerships to enable inclusion. This cloud-based software solution offers improved efficiency, transparency & operations of supplier diversity programs and initiatives to assist in meeting corporate, financial and economic goals. Certifiably Diverse strives to set the tone for inclusive cultures that’s not an afterthought, nor a mandate, but the norm. It is time to change the narrative. Certifiably Diverse is the smartest way to build diversity, ensure equity and realize inclusion in your supply chain. Certifiably Diverse is a registered product of IBEX IT Business Experts a MWDBE Small Business.
