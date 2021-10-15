Clip Studio Paint License Bundled with Wacom® Intuos® and Wacom® One Tablets to Support Windows, macOS, Android, and Chromebook Devices
Shinjuku-ku, Japan, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Wacom Intuos and Wacom One Creative Pen Displays which come bundled with Clip Studio Paint PRO, the illustration, manga and animation app from Celsys are now compatible with Chromebook devices. The previously bundled license is now an activation code that allows users to use the app on whatever Windows, macOS, Android, or Chromebook device they own. After the period for the bundled activation code ends, users can sign up for a monthly usage plan to continue using the app.
The combination of Wacom’s pen tablets and displays, which have gained overwhelming support from digital creators around the world, and Clip Studio Paint provides a superlatively fluid creative experience on all types of devices.
・App/License bundled with Wacom Intuos
Clip Studio Paint PRO Two-year, Single-device License Activation Code*1
・Eligible Wacom Intuos Pen Tablets
The bundle is included in the entire Wacom Intuos range.
Wacom Intuos Small (CTL-4100)
Wacom Intuos Medium (CTL-6100)*2
Wacom Intuos Small with Bluetooth (CTL-4100WL)
Wacom Intuos Medium with Bluetooth (CTL-6100WL)
The compact design of the pen tablet allows users to enjoy creating all types of digital artwork including illustrations, manga, and animations. With a drawing experience that feels comfortably intuitive, it is the recommended pen tablet for those new to digital art.
Having received “Works with Chromebook” certification*3, it functions seamlessly with Chromebook devices, simply by connecting it to a Chromebook running the latest Chrome OS via USB (Type-A), without the need to install any drivers.
・App/License bundled with Wacom One
Clip Studio Paint PRO Three-month, Single-device License Activation Code*4
After the period for the bundled license ends, by signing up for a Clip Studio Paint PRO monthly plan, users will receive an additional 3 months free.
・Eligible Wacom One Creative Pen Display
Wacom One (DTC-133W0D)
The Wacom One is an entry-level pen display, recommended for creative beginners that features a 13.3” display and a pen that supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The expansive drawing area allows for more detailed and subtle expression than many smartphones and small-form tablets. Having been tested by Wacom for compatibility with Chrome OS, users can connect their Wacom One to a Chromebook running the latest Chrome OS simply via USB (Type-A) and HDMI, without the need to install any drivers.
Clip Studio Paint is used by over 10 million people for the creation of illustrations, comics, and animation. (*5) Compatible with all types of devices, including Windows, macOS, iPad, iPhone, Android smartphones and tablets, as well as Chromebooks, Clip Studio Paint is known for its natural drawing feel and plentiful features. The app is supported by illustrators, comic artists, and animators, and used by beginners and industry professionals alike.
Clip Studio Paint https://www.clipstudio.net/en
Clip Studio Paint and Wacom continue to strengthen their partnership on Chromebooks.
*1 The bundle license allows users to use the app on a single Windows, macOS, Android, or Chromebook device for two years for free. After the bundle license has been used, no fees are charged until the user signs up for a monthly usage plan. This bundle is not available for users who already have obtained plans from the App Store, Galaxy Store, or Google Play Store.
With the launch of this new license, the two-year Clip Studio Paint PRO (for Windows/macOS) and 3-month Clip Studio Paint PRO (for Chromebook) licenses, that were previously part of the bundle, will no longer be available.
*2 The Wacom Intuos Medium (CTL-6100) is only available in North America and selected regions in Asia.
*3 Certifies that it runs on devices with the latest version of Chrome OS installed and meets Google’s standards for compatibility. Google is not responsible for product performance, or its compliance with safety requirements. Chromebook and the Works with Chromebook badge are registered trademarks of Google LLC.
*4 The bundle license is available for 3 months’ use on any single Windows, macOS, Android or Chromebook device. After the bundle license has been used, no fees are charged until the user signs up for a monthly usage plan. This bundle is not available for users who already have obtained plans from the App Store, Galaxy Store, or Google Play Store.
With the launch of this new license, the three-month Clip Studio Paint PRO (for Windows/macOS) license, that was previously part of the bundle, will no longer be available.
*5 Includes free trial users and downloads of the iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android, and Chromebook versions.
Note: Google, Google Chrome, Chromebook and Works with Chromebook are registered trademarks of Google LLC.
CELSYS,Inc.
Celsys continues to support creators to create artistic content with digital technology.
Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through the “Clip Studio Paint” app for illustration, manga and animation production, as well as the “Clip Studio” web service, and the “Clip Studio Reader” e-book solution.
Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/
Clip Studio Paint site: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOPAINTchannel
Contact
For media
Pacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023
e-mail: press@artspark.co.jp
For Companies
https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/clipsolution/
