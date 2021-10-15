PeddleWeb Announces LinkedIn Social Media Marketing Services for Businesses
Ahmedabad, India, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ahmedabad-based internet advertising firm PeddleWeb has announced LinkedIn marketing services for businesses. The fastest-growing digital market company will provide LinkedIn account management and comprehensive services to generate more leads and engage customers on the social media platform.
With over 756 million global users, including executives from all Fortune 500 companies, LinkedIn is the largest professional network globally. It is one of the best platforms to connect with other professionals, companies, potential employers, clients, and partners. As per some studies, close to 80 percent of B2B leads come from the social media platform.
In such a scenario, the companies with strong profiles and presence on the professional network are poised to generate better leads and perform better than their competitors. PeddleWeb intends to equip its clients with comprehensive LinkedIn account management and marketing services to help them stay ahead of the curve.
As part of its LinkedIn profile creation and optimization services, PeddleWeb will take care of the following:
LinkedIn account monitoring and reputation management
LinkedIn post content creation
LinkedIn paid ads
LinkedIn account growth
Advanced reports
What benefits can businesses expect from PeddleWeb’s LinkedIn social media marketing services?
Businesses choosing PeddleWeb’s LinkedIn social media marketing services can enjoy the following benefits:
Review of their accounts’ current status
Action plans to achieve desired results
Creation of new LinkedIn accounts or overhaul of their existing accounts
Consultation from experts
Maintain post calendar for consistent account activity
ROI-driven solutions
Setup paid campaigns to attract and engage more audience
Get account followers and post reach
Speaking on the launch, the spokesperson of PeddleWeb said, “At PeddleWeb, we are delighted to launch LinkedIn social media marketing services for those businesses that are looking to reach a professional audience. Under this service, we intend to create effective LinkedIn profiles or update the existing ones to enhance their visibility, build their brand, engage their network, and get desired results.”
“Our team will review the present status of our clients' accounts and create action plans to achieve desired results in a specific time. Our profile creation services will provide our clients with compelling and consistent personal brands,” he added.
The company intends to create new accounts for its clients or update their existing ones to be more effective. The in-house marketing consultants will keep a post calendar to create and schedule posts to maintain a consistent activity and presence in the social network. They will also set up paid campaigns and optimize those with a suitable title, keywords, and text for effective outcomes.
With over 756 million global users, including executives from all Fortune 500 companies, LinkedIn is the largest professional network globally. It is one of the best platforms to connect with other professionals, companies, potential employers, clients, and partners. As per some studies, close to 80 percent of B2B leads come from the social media platform.
In such a scenario, the companies with strong profiles and presence on the professional network are poised to generate better leads and perform better than their competitors. PeddleWeb intends to equip its clients with comprehensive LinkedIn account management and marketing services to help them stay ahead of the curve.
As part of its LinkedIn profile creation and optimization services, PeddleWeb will take care of the following:
LinkedIn account monitoring and reputation management
LinkedIn post content creation
LinkedIn paid ads
LinkedIn account growth
Advanced reports
What benefits can businesses expect from PeddleWeb’s LinkedIn social media marketing services?
Businesses choosing PeddleWeb’s LinkedIn social media marketing services can enjoy the following benefits:
Review of their accounts’ current status
Action plans to achieve desired results
Creation of new LinkedIn accounts or overhaul of their existing accounts
Consultation from experts
Maintain post calendar for consistent account activity
ROI-driven solutions
Setup paid campaigns to attract and engage more audience
Get account followers and post reach
Speaking on the launch, the spokesperson of PeddleWeb said, “At PeddleWeb, we are delighted to launch LinkedIn social media marketing services for those businesses that are looking to reach a professional audience. Under this service, we intend to create effective LinkedIn profiles or update the existing ones to enhance their visibility, build their brand, engage their network, and get desired results.”
“Our team will review the present status of our clients' accounts and create action plans to achieve desired results in a specific time. Our profile creation services will provide our clients with compelling and consistent personal brands,” he added.
The company intends to create new accounts for its clients or update their existing ones to be more effective. The in-house marketing consultants will keep a post calendar to create and schedule posts to maintain a consistent activity and presence in the social network. They will also set up paid campaigns and optimize those with a suitable title, keywords, and text for effective outcomes.
Contact
PeddleWebContact
Maulik Shah
740-538-5851
https://www.peddleweb.com/
Maulik Shah
740-538-5851
https://www.peddleweb.com/
Categories