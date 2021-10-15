Infosec Institute Hosts World’s First Certified CMMC Professional (CCP) Boot Camp
CMMC-Provisional Instructor J Kenneth Magee prepares 30 Infosec students for CMMC certification success.
Madison, WI, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Infosec Institute, a market-leading cybersecurity education company, today announced it will host the world’s first Certified CMMC Professional (CCP) Boot Camp this week. A CMMC-AB Licensed Partner Publisher (LPP) and Licensed Training Provider (LTP), Infosec continues to lead the cybersecurity certification training market with over 16 years of success and thousands of certified cybersecurity professionals. CMMC-AB is an independent accreditation entity responsible for establishing, managing, controlling and administering the CMMC assessment, certification, training and accreditation processes for the Defense Supply Chain.
“We’re thrilled to be the first LTP to deliver a CMMC-AB-certified CCP boot camp,” said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. “From the moment we learned of the new CMMC-AB requirements to the day we finalized our CMMC training schedule, we knew CMMC certification was critical to our clients’ success as Department of Defense contractors. We can’t wait to learn how the world’s first class of aspiring CMMC-certified professionals do on their certification exams in February.”
Held from October 11 to October 15, 2021, Infosec’s five-day CCP Boot Camp delivers a comprehensive overview of the new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification requirements to prepare students for their upcoming CCP certification exam - the first step to becoming a Certified CMMC Assessor. J Kenneth (Ken) Magee, a CMMC-Provisional Instructor will instruct the inaugural CCP boot camp. Magee is a veteran Infosec boot camp instructor who holds over 25 professional certifications.
“Delivering the world’s-first CCP Boot Camp is exciting,'' said J Kenneth (Ken) Magee. “As one of the first CMMC-AB Provisional Instructors, I’m proud to help set the standard for other training providers. This week’s class includes professionals dedicated to helping Department of Defense contractors and subcontractors secure our nation’s critical supply chain. It does not get any better than this.”
Established by the U.S. Department of Defense, the CMMC Model assesses and enhances the cybersecurity posture of the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). It serves to validate the appropriate levels of cybersecurity practices and processes needed to support basic cyber hygiene and protect controlled unclassified information on the Department’s industry partners’ networks.
“Infosec’s CCP Boot Camp is well-structured and includes access to one of the best field manuals I’ve seen,” said Infosec CCP Boot Camp student and Progeny Systems’ IT Group Manager, Kenneth Hunter. “The class size is effective and everyone is encouraged to participate, helping us all answer important CMMC assessment questions - even when those answers were not always obvious.”
Following approval from CMMC-AB, Infosec will add an additional Certified Assessor Level 1 Boot Camp to its catalog of over 100 cybersecurity boot camps. Like the Certified Professional Boot Camp, the Certified Assessor Level 1 Boot Camp will provide several days of live, instructor-led training and CMMC-AB-certified course materials alongside on-demand access to 1,200+ cybersecurity training resources inside Infosec Skills.
Learn more about Infosec’s CMMC curriculum and boot camp schedule - https://www.infosecinstitute.com/solutions/organization/government/cmmc/
About Infosec
Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to outsmart cybercrime confidently. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and over five million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
