A New Start Up Company GAGTEQ Introduces an Innovative Portable Blender
The launch of LovliBlends-Portable Blender has reached over 400,000 views within the first two weeks.
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The creators of GAGTEQ released the LovliBlends - Portable Blender. This is a major breakthrough for the company which was founded earlier this year. The LovliBlends -Portable Blender is currently available in white and pink, with a new colour expected to be released soon. LovliBlends, a portable blender that allows you to blend any drink in as little as 30 seconds with just two clicks. The new portable blender from GAGTEQ combines the functions of a bottle, blender, and energy booster all in one device. LovliBlends- Portable Blender adds extra convenience because it can blend anywhere, at any time, transforming fruits into a delicious drink.
LovliBlends-Portable blender debuted on multiple social platforms but was mostly popular on TikTok, where it currently has 445,000 views and counting from viewers all over the world, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, to name a few. GAGTEQ's social media profiles include short videos demonstrating how to use the portable blender, as well as a cleaning tutorial. Other videos feature drink creations such as smoothies, milkshakes, blended iced coffees, and other favourites.
LovliBlends- Portable Blender Details:
· The waterproof portable blender has four stainless steel blades
· Currently available in pink and white
· The detachable base of the LovliBlends-Portable Blender makes it easy to use and clean
· USB Wireless Charging – blends up to 15 times
The founders of GAGTEQ stated, "We are extremely excited to announce the release of LovliBlends – Portable Blender. LovliBlends is ideal for when you don't have time to blend a refreshing smoothie or shake before heading out. There is a significant convenience factor because our portable blender allows you to blend at any time and enjoy your chilled beverage wherever you are."
About GAGTEQ
GAGTEQ, which was founded in April 2021, recognises the importance of gadgets and technology and strives to provide high-quality gadgets and technology for a wide range of applications for your convenience. Both modern and traditional. TikTok: @gagteq Instagram: @gagteq
Contact
Jadesola AkinladeContact
+971585838060
https://www.gagteq.com/
