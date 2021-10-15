Bluefy App. What's New in the Autumn Update?
The PNN Soft - developers of the Bluefy web Bluetooth browser continue to improve their brainchild and are preparing a new batch of updates for the fall. What exactly?
Bluefy is a mobile web browser for iOS and macos users that allows you to customize BLE devices on special web pages. In addition, Bluefy is a tool for developers. Basic knowledge of web development is enough to create a demo solution in Bluefy, and a number of other features. A more detailed description of the application can be found in the App Store.
The latest update was released on the eighth of September. It included the correction of minor errors. However, at the beginning of autumn, the developers presented a version that includes the ability to navigate through copied links in two clicks. Now users do not need to hold their finger in the input field. Just one click is enough to select the copied link. Another possibility is that the developers have added camera access for iOS 14.3+ users.
What is planned for the remaining quarter of the year?
The developers have announced the release of a new localization for the application. Swedish will be available in new versions.
Security updates will be introduced, cookie control will be updated. A connected device manager will be added - battery status.
Users can save their favorite pages, view the history and clear it. Bluefy allows you to connect several BLE devices and simulate the capabilities of native applications.
You can download Bluefy officially in the App Store.
