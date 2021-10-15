Lanigan Ryan Announces Rebrand
Lanigan Ryan (formally Lanigan, Ryan, Malcolm & Doyle), a mid-sized accounting and consulting firm dedicated to supporting closely-held businesses, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding - including brand image, website, and messaging.
Gaithersburg, MD, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lanigan Ryan (formally Lanigan, Ryan, Malcolm & Doyle), a mid-sized accounting and consulting firm dedicated to supporting closely-held businesses, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding. After careful review of survey responses from a network of friends, family, clients, and internal team members, Lanigan Ryan leadership decided it was time to make some messaging changes to express more precisely what makes the firm unique, as well as to incorporate suggestions on firm enhancements and experience improvements.
Survey responses revealed that the firm’s greatest strengths were its’ people – their expertise, personal commitment, and relationship-building. Survey feedback also reinvigorated the firm’s efforts to recruit a more diverse group of individuals and expand areas of expertise, to accelerate team member training, and to continue the ongoing search for the latest (and most secure) technology to improve user experience. The firm rebrand includes a new name, new logos, new website, updated social media accounts, and new messaging to better reflect the way Lanigan Ryan helps its’ clients succeed.
Although there are many facets to the firm’s new brand, the redefined messaging is not a change in firm direction, but rather, a continuation on the path that firm founders set three decades ago when the firm was established in 1990. Clarified brand values and firm direction help leadership prioritize future firm initiatives that strengthen and enhance the Lanigan Ryan mission. The rebrand does not impact the Lanigan Ryan leadership group or client service teams.
Visit LaniganRyan.com to explore Lanigan Ryan’s redefined messaging and new brand look.
Survey responses revealed that the firm’s greatest strengths were its’ people – their expertise, personal commitment, and relationship-building. Survey feedback also reinvigorated the firm’s efforts to recruit a more diverse group of individuals and expand areas of expertise, to accelerate team member training, and to continue the ongoing search for the latest (and most secure) technology to improve user experience. The firm rebrand includes a new name, new logos, new website, updated social media accounts, and new messaging to better reflect the way Lanigan Ryan helps its’ clients succeed.
Although there are many facets to the firm’s new brand, the redefined messaging is not a change in firm direction, but rather, a continuation on the path that firm founders set three decades ago when the firm was established in 1990. Clarified brand values and firm direction help leadership prioritize future firm initiatives that strengthen and enhance the Lanigan Ryan mission. The rebrand does not impact the Lanigan Ryan leadership group or client service teams.
Visit LaniganRyan.com to explore Lanigan Ryan’s redefined messaging and new brand look.
Contact
Lanigan Ryan, P.C.Contact
Alex Miller
301-258-8900
https://laniganryan.com
Alex Miller
301-258-8900
https://laniganryan.com
Categories