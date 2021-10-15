Welcome to LA New Music Video Out Now
Los Angeles, CA, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Following the release of female hip-hop artist GIN’s single ”Elevate,” she is releasing a new music video for her song “Welcome to LA” from her self-titled album GIN. “Welcome to LA” features GIN’s smooth rhymes, a chill upbeat sound, positive vibes, and a description of LA in her eyes. The music video features Los Angeles scenery showing LA’s buildings, Downtown LA streets, art/graffiti, and with GIN on a rooftop with the Los Angeles Skyline. The video was directed by Underground Threat.
GIN is a Los Angeles based artist who has toured South Africa and has built a growing international fanbase. She released her self-titled album “GIN” earlier this year on March 5th, 2021.
The new music video for “Welcome to LA” will be available on YouTube starting Tuesday October 12th 2021.
Her self-titled album GIN is available on all streaming platforms.
https://open.spotify.com/track/46nw6FzJQZciDPmS9AZjml?si=a54c2e5605f243bd
https://youtu.be/nchyZSx0LGs
For Interviews and Bookings:
info@gsbookings.com
Her self-titled album GIN is available on all streaming platforms.
