New Yorker Electronics Announces New Partnership with Knight Electronics
New Association means Advanced Manufacturing Services and Assemblies from Knight and its Subsidiaries: Io Audio Technologies and Orion Fans
Northvale, NJ, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Knight Electronics, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has signed New Yorker Electronics as its newest franchised distributor. Knight Electronics is a prominent, technically enabled manufacturer with additional brands to support their customers globally with engineering, manufacturing and inventory; Orion Fans and Io Audio Technologies.
Orion Fans designs, develops and manufactures thermal management products including AC fans, DC fans, EC fans, fan trays and accessories, motorized impellers and blowers. With over 40 years in the industry, Orion Fans provides customers with engineering expertise, short lead-times, largest fan inventory and competitive pricing.
Io Audio Technologies designs, develops and manufacturers a comprehensive line of audio, video and lighting products for the most discerning customers. Created by professionals in the live sound industry, Io Audio provides specialty cables, connectors, wires, cable protectors and accessories for the AVL industry.
Established in 1979, Knight Electronics maintains sales, manufacturing, engineering and inventory on three continents. Knight Electronics is a TÜV SÜD America certified ISO 9001:2015 manufacturer, ensuring repeatable top quality product construction that exceeds expectations. Knight performs on-site production inspections, 100-percent outbound inspections and incoming inspections at its headquarters for the highest level of manufacturing precision. The sales and engineering team provides customers with design, development and manufacturing expertise and pride themselves in going above and beyond in supporting their customers.
According to Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics, “We’re proud to be working with Knight Electronics, Orion Fans and Io Audio Technologies because their resources and technical ability will help keep our customers competitive in their respective industries.” He added, “This relationship will improve our customers’ overall supply chain adaptability.”
David Luna, VP of Marketing and Distribution for Orion Fans, commented, "We are excited to have New Yorker Electronics as a distributor partner. We look forward to working with them to provide thermal management solutions to the same target markets we are focused on."
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in the commercial, industrial, and aerospace/defense, markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, interconnect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
209 Industrial Avenue
Northvale, New Jersey 07647
USA
