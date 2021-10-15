Scottsdale Philharmonic to Perform Second Concert of the Season on Sunday, Nov. 21
Scottsdale, AZ, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic orchestra will perform the second in-person concert of the 2021-22 season on Sunday, Nov. 21. The event will be held at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 East Second St. in Scottsdale, from 4 to 6 p.m.
“Our musicians were elated to be back performing live with our Oct. 10 concert, and we are looking forward to a full 2021-22 season,” says Joy Partridge, Scottsdale Philharmonic Co-Founder. “Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega and Councilwoman Solange Whitehead joined us to celebrate our season kick-off.”
The Nov. 21 concert will feature “Trumpet Concerto” by Haydn with trumpet solo by Dr. Leah J. Hodge; “Symphony No. 2” by Brahms; “Blue Danube Waltz” by Strauss II; and “The Star Spangled Banner” by Smith. Tickets (donation of $15) are available online (www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org), and the venue website lists the latest information about COVID protocols for the event.
Dates for additional Sunday concerts of the 2021-22 season are Dec. 12, Feb. 13, March 27 and May 15. All concerts run from 4 to 6 p.m.
About the Scottsdale Philharmonic
The mission of the Scottsdale Philharmonic is to provide the City of Scottsdale and surrounding communities with a professional symphony orchestra performing a series of traditional classical music concerts, making classical music available to audiences of all ages. The organization is funded by the support from its patrons, grantors and sponsors.
Over 85 professional musicians volunteer their time and talent for each of the Scottsdale Philharmonic performances. The organization has been nominated five times for a Governor’s Arts Award. For more information, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
“Our musicians were elated to be back performing live with our Oct. 10 concert, and we are looking forward to a full 2021-22 season,” says Joy Partridge, Scottsdale Philharmonic Co-Founder. “Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega and Councilwoman Solange Whitehead joined us to celebrate our season kick-off.”
The Nov. 21 concert will feature “Trumpet Concerto” by Haydn with trumpet solo by Dr. Leah J. Hodge; “Symphony No. 2” by Brahms; “Blue Danube Waltz” by Strauss II; and “The Star Spangled Banner” by Smith. Tickets (donation of $15) are available online (www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org), and the venue website lists the latest information about COVID protocols for the event.
Dates for additional Sunday concerts of the 2021-22 season are Dec. 12, Feb. 13, March 27 and May 15. All concerts run from 4 to 6 p.m.
About the Scottsdale Philharmonic
The mission of the Scottsdale Philharmonic is to provide the City of Scottsdale and surrounding communities with a professional symphony orchestra performing a series of traditional classical music concerts, making classical music available to audiences of all ages. The organization is funded by the support from its patrons, grantors and sponsors.
Over 85 professional musicians volunteer their time and talent for each of the Scottsdale Philharmonic performances. The organization has been nominated five times for a Governor’s Arts Award. For more information, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
Contact
Scottsdale PhilharmonicContact
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
Categories