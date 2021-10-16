GeoComm Earns Esri Partner Network Release Ready Specialty Designation
St. Cloud, MN, October 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, is pleased to announce their recognition by Esri as a Release Ready Specialty Esri Partner Network partner. The Release Ready Specialty designation is awarded to partners who are committed to being early adopters of Esri’s world leading geographic information systems software and are dedicated to incorporating that technology into their offerings.
GeoComm has a longstanding relationship with Esri and has been a partner for almost twenty-five years. In 2011 GeoComm became an Esri Partner Network Platinum Partner, currently the highest Esri Partner Network program. GeoComm maintains a high level of collaboration with Esri and works with Esri when it comes to how Esri technology is evolved for public safety use. Throughout this long-term partnership GeoComm has also been recognized by Esri as the Business Partner of the year in 2008 and received the Private Web Application award at the 2012 Partner Conference.
In addition, Jody Sayre, GeoComm Vice President of Public Safety GIS Content and Services, is a member of Esri’s Partner Advisory Council and John Brosowsky, GeoComm Vice President of Innovation, serves on the Esri Partner CTO Council. These councils act as advocates for the community and Esri business partners providing input on strategic direction for Esri’s partner program and product feedback to their product management and technology teams.
"We are delighted to receive the Release Ready Specialty recognition which acknowledges GeoComm’s commitment to maintaining a high level of collaboration with Esri and builds upon our Platinum Partnership. In addition, this recognition provides confidence to our customers that we are delivering world-class, innovative, public safety geospatial solutions,” Ryan Thomas, GeoComm Vice President of Engineering and Technology.
To learn more about the Release Ready Specialty and their partnership with Esri visit https://geocomm.com/esripartnership/
About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, serves local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. Over the last 26 years, GeoComm’s public safety GIS systems have routed emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, mapped the caller’s location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guided emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. In addition, in 2021 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include 17 statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence offerings visit www.geocomm.com.
About Esri: Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.
