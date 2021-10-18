Enjoy the Taste of Abdale LOCAL Food Tasting Event

Featured for the local food tasting are Kaufhold’s Kurds, hand-breaded Wisconsin cheese curds and Aurelio’s Family Pizzeria Marinara Sauce. Both are family-owned businesses. A Taste of Abdale LOCAL is a new program promoting emerging food companies. Abdale LOCAL gives consumers an opportunity to support local, small, and diverse businesses by purchasing their products.