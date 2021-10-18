Enjoy the Taste of Abdale LOCAL Food Tasting Event
Featured for the local food tasting are Kaufhold’s Kurds, hand-breaded Wisconsin cheese curds and Aurelio’s Family Pizzeria Marinara Sauce. Both are family-owned businesses. A Taste of Abdale LOCAL is a new program promoting emerging food companies. Abdale LOCAL gives consumers an opportunity to support local, small, and diverse businesses by purchasing their products.
Willowbrook, IL, October 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Abdale LOCAL kick-off Food Tasting features a tasting of Kaufhold’s Kurds, hand-breaded Wisconsin cheese curds, and Aurelio’s Family Pizzeria Marinara Sauce.
A Taste of Abdale LOCAL is a new program promoting emerging food companies. Abdale LOCAL gives consumers an opportunity to support local diverse businesses by purchasing their products.
“When COVID hit, many restaurants and small businesses needed a way to sell product and we launched a new division, Abdale LOCAL to help,” says Sue Ecker, President of Abdale Corporation, a local, women-owned food distribution partner to retailers and the food service industry. She adds, “We have a proven way to help a variety of businesses get their products on the shelf and now off the shelf. This is our first Taste of Abdale LOCAL event, with more to come.”
“Food demonstrations are a great way for customers to try new products! We are thrilled to pair two local businesses that can help each other,” says Sue. The delicious Kaufhold’s Kurds and Aurelio’s Marinara Sauce served as a dipping sauce, make a perfect appetizer for small parties and entertaining. Stop by the demo booth at Pete’s Fresh Market in Willowbrook and take a taste.
A Taste of Abdale LOCAL will showcase Aurelio’s Marinara sauce and the Original Kaufhold’s Kurds. Aurelio’s Family Pizzeria is an Illinois restaurant known for its thin crust variety of Chicago-style pizza. Kaufhold’s Kurds is a family-owned business out of Ellsworth, Wisconsin that produces all-natural WI white cheddar cheese curds made from scratch in a variety of flavors.
Abdale LOCAL removes the barriers for these local small businesses to bring their products to market. The consumer purchasing the product is the key to success for a small business. With the Abdale LOCAL program, retailers and consumers can now support local, diverse, small businesses.
Both products are sold at all of Pete’s Fresh Markets.
Kick off your tailgate and weekend entertainment with something new and support local businesses.
A Taste of Abdale LOCAL is a new program promoting emerging food companies. Abdale LOCAL gives consumers an opportunity to support local diverse businesses by purchasing their products.
“When COVID hit, many restaurants and small businesses needed a way to sell product and we launched a new division, Abdale LOCAL to help,” says Sue Ecker, President of Abdale Corporation, a local, women-owned food distribution partner to retailers and the food service industry. She adds, “We have a proven way to help a variety of businesses get their products on the shelf and now off the shelf. This is our first Taste of Abdale LOCAL event, with more to come.”
“Food demonstrations are a great way for customers to try new products! We are thrilled to pair two local businesses that can help each other,” says Sue. The delicious Kaufhold’s Kurds and Aurelio’s Marinara Sauce served as a dipping sauce, make a perfect appetizer for small parties and entertaining. Stop by the demo booth at Pete’s Fresh Market in Willowbrook and take a taste.
A Taste of Abdale LOCAL will showcase Aurelio’s Marinara sauce and the Original Kaufhold’s Kurds. Aurelio’s Family Pizzeria is an Illinois restaurant known for its thin crust variety of Chicago-style pizza. Kaufhold’s Kurds is a family-owned business out of Ellsworth, Wisconsin that produces all-natural WI white cheddar cheese curds made from scratch in a variety of flavors.
Abdale LOCAL removes the barriers for these local small businesses to bring their products to market. The consumer purchasing the product is the key to success for a small business. With the Abdale LOCAL program, retailers and consumers can now support local, diverse, small businesses.
Both products are sold at all of Pete’s Fresh Markets.
Kick off your tailgate and weekend entertainment with something new and support local businesses.
Contact
Abdale CorporationContact
Christine Welch
920-672-2192
AbdaleLOCAL.com
Christine Welch
920-672-2192
AbdaleLOCAL.com
Categories