PharmD Live ® Launches New Online Headquarters PharmDLive.com
Washington, DC, June 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PharmD Live ®, the original pharmacist-led telehealth company focused on reducing adverse medication effects, launched an expanded and advanced online headquarters, PharmDLive.com, as investors are flocking to the latest funding round.
“Launching an updated, more interactive PharmDLive.com is the next milestone in the rapid expansion of our company,” PharmD Live CEO Dr. Cynthia Nwaubani said. “June 2021 is our strongest growth month so far with our new online headquarters, a successful investor webinar, and more investors joining us day after day.”
PharmDLive.com highlights how specially trained clinical pharmacists support empowered patients around the clock in between their doctor visits. PharmD Live's pharmacists utilize our customizable cloud-based telehealth platform that is informed by algorithms to identify medication risks and provide life-saving solutions.
Using PharmDLive.com, PharmD Live’s future health care partners including physicians, hospitals and health systems, ACOs/IDNs, healthcare payors, and post acute-care facilities will see how the company leads to an increase in patient satisfaction, higher Medicare value-based health care quality metrics scores, and more Medicare bonus payments while providing services at no cost to doctors or practices.
PharmD Live has been recognized by StartUs Insights as a Top Post-Acute Care Solutions impacting Healthcare.
About PharmD Live
PharmD Live is a telehealth solution company with a nationwide network of clinical pharmacists and AI-driven technology capable of identifying, predicting and preventing medication risks and gaps in care. PharmD Live’s personalized and proactive care delivery model is designed to improve patient outcomes, drive clinical efficiency and increase value-based profitability.
Visit us at www.pharmdlive.com.
Media Contact:
Bob Bozzuto, 717-418-8485, rbozzuto@pharmdlive.com
