HelpSystems Named Gold Medalist in 2021 SoftwareReviews Robotic Process Automation Data Quadrant Report
For the second consecutive year, HelpSystems ranked first in multiple categories, including usability and intuitiveness, ease of implementation, and quality of features.
Eden Praire, MN, October 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- HelpSystems, a leading provider of security and automation solutions, today announced that Automate has been recognized as a gold medalist and leader in the 2021 Robotic Process Automation Data Quadrant report from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group. The award is based on the collective knowledge of real users and placement is based on satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, capabilities, and emotional sentiment.
SoftwareReviews named Automate from HelpSystems a gold medalist as it received an 8.6/10 satisfaction score from end users. Automate software ranked first in ease of implementation, quality of features, usability and intuitiveness, vendor support, and ease of IT administration, resulting in 100 percent of users reporting they plan to renew.
Automate also secured the highest satisfaction scores, ranking first in a variety of areas for product features, including code-free programming, central deployment, and unsupervised launch. Automate software also received a high Emotional Footprint score of +85, with the highest scores for enabling productivity (100 percent), enhancing performance (98 percent), and a respectful service experience (98 percent).
Additional Emotional Footprint metrics where Automate ranked high included 87 percent of users reporting the software is critical to their professional success and 88 percent indicating they love Automate. The Emotional Footprint makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant unique as it is the inclusion of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation. This creates a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software users’ point of view.
“We are thrilled to be recognized as a gold medalist because it reinforces from users that Automate is built for employee-driven, enterprise-wide automation, and offers unparalleled value in the market,” said Daniel Laun, managing director, HelpSystems. "This recognition is confirmation that Automate is enabling our customers to unlock powerful IT automation in their business.”
About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports
SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at http://www.softwarereviews.com.
About SoftwareReviews
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
About HelpSystems
HelpSystems is a software company focused on helping exceptional organizations Build a Better IT™. Our cybersecurity and automation software simplifies critical IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let’s move forward. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com.
SoftwareReviews named Automate from HelpSystems a gold medalist as it received an 8.6/10 satisfaction score from end users. Automate software ranked first in ease of implementation, quality of features, usability and intuitiveness, vendor support, and ease of IT administration, resulting in 100 percent of users reporting they plan to renew.
Automate also secured the highest satisfaction scores, ranking first in a variety of areas for product features, including code-free programming, central deployment, and unsupervised launch. Automate software also received a high Emotional Footprint score of +85, with the highest scores for enabling productivity (100 percent), enhancing performance (98 percent), and a respectful service experience (98 percent).
Additional Emotional Footprint metrics where Automate ranked high included 87 percent of users reporting the software is critical to their professional success and 88 percent indicating they love Automate. The Emotional Footprint makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant unique as it is the inclusion of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation. This creates a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software users’ point of view.
“We are thrilled to be recognized as a gold medalist because it reinforces from users that Automate is built for employee-driven, enterprise-wide automation, and offers unparalleled value in the market,” said Daniel Laun, managing director, HelpSystems. "This recognition is confirmation that Automate is enabling our customers to unlock powerful IT automation in their business.”
About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports
SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at http://www.softwarereviews.com.
About SoftwareReviews
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
About HelpSystems
HelpSystems is a software company focused on helping exceptional organizations Build a Better IT™. Our cybersecurity and automation software simplifies critical IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let’s move forward. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com.
Contact
HelpSystemsContact
Angela Tuzzo
800-328-1000
www.helpsystems.com
Angela Tuzzo
800-328-1000
www.helpsystems.com
Categories