Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network Adds PharmD Live ® to the 2021 Telehealth Informational Directory
Washington, DC, July 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PharmD Live ®, the pharmacist-led telehealth company focused on reducing adverse medication effects, announced inclusion in the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) 2021 Telehealth Informational Directory. The Directory shows which companies have experience working with rural providers, their skill sets, and telemedicine services and equipment available. Pharm D Live was only one of twelve telehealth companies to be included in 2021.
“We appreciate ICAHN adding PharmD Live as a vetted and reputable company to help doctors and health systems to deliver the best results for their patients,” said PharmD Live CEO Dr. Cynthia Nwaubani. “ICAHN offers a valuable service and PharmD Live is excited to partner with them as we further expand our mission in Illinois.”
ICAHN’s mission is to strengthen critical access and small, rural hospitals through collaboration. Better together, ICAHN and its 57 member hospitals make it their overarching goal to preserve access to rural healthcare while improving the vibrancy and viability of the communities served.
PharmD Live has also been recognized recently by StartUs Insights as a Top Post-Acute Care Solutions impacting Healthcare.
About PharmD Live
PharmD Live is a telehealth solution company with a nationwide network of clinical pharmacists and AI-driven technology capable of identifying, predicting and preventing medication risks and gaps in care. PharmD Live’s personalized and proactive care delivery model is designed to improve patient outcomes, drive clinical efficiency and increase value-based profitability.
Visit us at www.pharmdlive.com.
Contact
PharmD LiveContact
Robert Bozzuto
717-418-8485
www.pharmdlive.com
